Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Celebi ex is more OP than Misty

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Mythical Island update is finally here, bringing with it new booster packs that feature powerful cards. However, there is one card in particular that Grass player needs to add to their decks, one that outstrips even the mighty Misty.

While many collectors will have their sights firmly set on adding Mew ex to their OP Mewtwo ex decks, there is another Mythical ‘mon that shouldn’t be overlooked. If you have enough Pack Hourglasses and manage to land a couple of Celebi ex, then you’ll have access to one of the most OP cards in the entire game.

This pint-sized Pokemon may not look particularly imposing at first. After all, it only has 130 HP and a singular attack (Powerful Bloom) that costs two energy to play. However, Celebi can quickly destroy even the most tanky of cards in just a single attack providing you get a little luck on your side.

Celebi ex is the most OP card in TCG Pocket

Powerful Bloom deals 50 damage for each energy card you have attached to Celebi for every heads you land. When paired with Serperior’s Jungle Totem ability, which provides two additional Grass energy for each Grass energy attached to your Grass Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company

For example, this would transform Celebi ex’s two-energy attack into a four-energy attack, which gives it the ability to do a 200-damage attack. This Energy buff can even outdo Misty’s OP Water Energy retrieval.

It’s important to note that you’d need to spend a few turns setting up Serperior (assuming you have all the cards in hand), and if the enemy has Aerodactyl ex you can’t evolve Snivy or Servine.

However, if you manage to get Serperior set up, then you have access to one of the most broken combos in the game. Even without Serperior Celebi can still do huge amounts of damage, and its one retreat cost means you can pull it out easily if things get hairy.

Because there is no cap on the amount of damage you’re able to deal, you’ll be able to take down any opponent so long as you’re lucky on the coin flips. It’s not hard to see why Celebi ex is the most OP card in TCG Pocket, and it’s one card you need to add to your grass decks.