Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Booster Pack debuts Mew ex & Blue

Pokemon TCG Pocket is finally stepping away from Genetic Apex and Promos, as the Mythical Island Booster Pack has been announced with a December release date.

The initial packs available in Pokemon Pocket have been heavily centred around Gen 1, with all of the Supporters being characters from Pokemon Red & Blue, and the three Genetic Apex packs focusing on Mewtwo, Charizard, and Pikachu.

The next Booster Pack continues the Gen 1 love, as revealed in a video on The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel. Players need to start saving hourglasses now, as the Mythical Island Booster Pack will be available on December 17.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island is adding exciting new cards

The trailer focused on two big cards: Mew ex and Aerodactyl ex.

Mew ex can deal 20 damage for one Psychic Energy using Psyshot, but more impressively, it can use Genome Hacking for three Energies of any type to copy an enemy attack. Dragonite players may as well give up now.

Aerodactyl ex has the Primeval Law Ability, preventing the opponent from evolving from their hand. This is going to be especially deadly in Pokemon Pocket’s current format, where there are no alternate evolution methods. It can also deal 80 damage for a two Energy (one Fighting) attack.

Mythical Island is also introducing Blue as a Supporter card. Blue is basically a reverse Giovanni, granting your Pokemon protection from the first 10 points of damage dealt from an opponent’s Pokemon in the next turn, which helps protect from chip damage.

The Mythical Island set already looks like it’s producing some exciting cards that will shake up the meta, with both Mew ex and Aerodactyl ex promising to be huge threats in PvP matches. It won’t be long until fans can bring these ancient threats to their decks, where they will hopefully dethrone the dreaded Misty & Starmie duo.