Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island booster list: All cards revealed so far

The Mythical Island set for Pokemon TCG Pocket has been revealed, bringing ancient Pokemon back to life to do battle. This means powerful new ex cards and Supporters are coming to the game in near future.

The Genetic Apex set helped establish the meta for Pokemon Pocket, with Misty’s coin flipping winning games off the bat, while Pikachu ex and Mewtwo ex fought to be the strongest ‘Mon in the mobile game.

The Mythical Island Booster Packs in Pokemon Pocket will be available on December 17. The Pokemon Company has revealed some of the cards that will appear in the set, with more sure to follow when it launches.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Booster Pack Mythical Island card list

The Pokemon Company

The original trailer for Mythical Island revealed fourteen cards, with additional artwork showing Stonjourner and Beheeyam, though these two haven’t been confirmed to be appearing in the set.

As the Mythical Island set has only just been announced, we’ll update this article with clearer images and card rarity values when they become available.

Card Type

Mew ex Psychic

Aerodactyl ex Fighting

Blue Supporter

Tauros Normal

Leaf Supporter

Vaporeon Water

Dedenne Electric

Dhelmise Grass

Marshadow Fighting

Exeggcute Grass

Magmar Fire

Morelull Grass

Snivy Grass

Larvesta Fire

The promo screenshots released for Mythical Island also reveal new Expert Solo Battles, including against a Mew ex & Mewtwo ex deck, an Aerodactyl ex and Marowak ex deck, and a Blue & Pidgeot ex deck.

The promo shots also show that the Mythical Island cards will come in their own packs, suggesting that they can be earned using hourglasses and by waiting, rather than Pokemon Pocket’s promo cards, which are limited to completing missions.

For more information about Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out our guide on trading or head over and read about every promo card currently available in the game.