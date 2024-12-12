GamingPokemon

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island booster list: All cards revealed so far

Scott Baird
Vaporeon Pokemon Trading Card Mythical IslandThe Pokemon Company

The Mythical Island set for Pokemon TCG Pocket has been revealed, bringing ancient Pokemon back to life to do battle. This means powerful new ex cards and Supporters are coming to the game in near future.

The Genetic Apex set helped establish the meta for Pokemon Pocket, with Misty’s coin flipping winning games off the bat, while Pikachu ex and Mewtwo ex fought to be the strongest ‘Mon in the mobile game.

The Mythical Island Booster Packs in Pokemon Pocket will be available on December 17. The Pokemon Company has revealed some of the cards that will appear in the set, with more sure to follow when it launches.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Booster Pack Mythical Island card list

Mythical Island Pokemon Trading Card Game StonjournerThe Pokemon Company

The original trailer for Mythical Island revealed fourteen cards, with additional artwork showing Stonjourner and Beheeyam, though these two haven’t been confirmed to be appearing in the set.

As the Mythical Island set has only just been announced, we’ll update this article with clearer images and card rarity values when they become available.

CardType
Mew ex Pokemon Pocket Mythical Island
Mew ex		Psychic
Pokemon Pocket Trading Card Game Aerodactyle ex Mythical Island
Aerodactyl ex		Fighting
Trading Card Game Blue Mythical Island
Blue		Supporter
Trading Card Game Tauros Mythical Island
Tauros		Normal
Pokemon Pocket Trading Card Game Leaf Mythical Island
Leaf		Supporter
Pokemon Pocket Trading Card Game Vaporeon Mythical Island
Vaporeon		Water
Trading Card Game Dedenne Mythical Island
Dedenne		Electric
Pokemon Dhelmise Mythical Island
Dhelmise		Grass
Pokemon Pocket Trading Card Game Marshadow Mythical Island
Marshadow		Fighting
Pokemon Pocket Trading Card Game Exeggcute Mythical Island
Exeggcute		Grass
Trading Card Game Magmar Mythical Island
Magmar		Fire
Trading Card Game Morelull Mythical Island
Morelull		Grass
Trading Card Game Snivy Mythical Island
Snivy		Grass
Trading Card Game Larvesta Mythical Island
Larvesta		Fire

The promo screenshots released for Mythical Island also reveal new Expert Solo Battles, including against a Mew ex & Mewtwo ex deck, an Aerodactyl ex and Marowak ex deck, and a Blue & Pidgeot ex deck.

The promo shots also show that the Mythical Island cards will come in their own packs, suggesting that they can be earned using hourglasses and by waiting, rather than Pokemon Pocket’s promo cards, which are limited to completing missions.

For more information about Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out our guide on trading or head over and read about every promo card currently available in the game.

