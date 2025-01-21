Pokemon TCG Pocket McDonald’s collab is giving away free rewards & here’s how you can get them

Pokemon TCG Pocket players can earn some bonus Pack and Wonder Hourglasses by ordering Happy Meals online, thanks to a new McDonald’s promotion connected to the card-pulling mobile title.

In Pokemon Pocket, Hourglasses are used to speed up how quickly players can get free content. Pack Hourglasses reduce the time to receive new Genetic Apex or Mythical Island cards, while Wonder Hourglasses are used for Wonder Picks, where you can pull a card from five options drawn by another player.

Players who are hungry for both fast food and digital cards are in luck, as the official McDonald’s Twitter/X account has announced a special promotion, where buying Happy Meals on the store app will reward players with Pokemon Pocket Hourglasses.

How to claim Pokemon Pocket Hourglasses

In order to claim this promotion, you have to order a Happy Meal using the McDonald’s app. You will provided with a code that will give you 24 Pack Hourglasses and 12 Wonder Hourglasses. These are the equivalent of two packs of cards and one additional Wonder Pick.

It bears mentioning that this promotion is limited to users in the United States of America. That means other fans won’t benefit from bonus Pokemon TCG Pocket content, unless it becomes available later on.

The Pokemon Happy Meals is also part of the Dragon Discovery promo, where each one comes with a pack of four cards from a set of fifteen. This means customers will also get some physical trading cards from a pool that includes Dragon-types, including Roaring Moon, Dragonite, and Rayquaza.

It’s not surprising to see Pokemon Pocket giveaways in Happy Meals, considering how popular the game has become in such a short period of time. The question now is whether we’ll see dedicated promo cards in the future, rather than them being limited to the game’s store or as part of celebratory prizes, like the mysterious Promo 008.