Pokemon TCG Pocket Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event: Schedule, all cards & free Wonder Picks

Pokemon TCG Pocket Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event: Schedule, all cards & free Wonder PicksThe Pokemon Company
Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event, making it easier to acquire powerful Electric Pokemon, including the mighty Zapdos ex card.
Emulating Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Mass Outbreaks, the Pokemon Pocket equivalents are centered around the Wonder Pick mechanic, where players can draw individual cards from special packs. The Lightning event will involve Electric-type Pokemon and general shop items.
With Pokemon Pocket’s Holiday 2024 event running alongside it, the Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event means players have plenty of reasons to log in every day, as there are tons of free items and packs available.
Event dates
The Lightning Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event begins on December 26, 2024, at 06:00 am (local time) and ends on January 1, 2025, at 5:59 am (local time).
Missions & Rewards
|Missions
|Rewards
|Collect 1 Zapdos ex card
|1x Shop Ticket
1x Wonder Hourglass
|Wonder Pick 3 Times
|1x Shop Ticket
1x Wonder Hourglass
|Wonder Pick 5 Times
|3x Shop Tickets
3x Wonder Hourglasses
|Collect 5 Lightning Cards
|3x Shop Tickets
2x Wonder Hourglasses
|Collect 10 Lightning Cards
|5x Shop Tickets
3x Wonder Hourglasses
|Collect 15 Lightning Cards
|7x Shop Tickets
2x Wonder Hourglasses
All Lightning Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event cards
Rare cards
Rare picks include Pokemon Pocket’s rarest cards, like Zapdos ex. You’ll need to spend three Wonder Stamina if you wish to roll on this card banner. It bears mentioning that Wonder Stamina takes 12 hours to restore one heart. So, players have limited time to benefit from this event’s Wonder Picks.
The following Lightning-type Pokemon will appear as Rare picks during the event:
- Zapdos ex
- Magneton
- Pincurchin
- Lt. Surge
- Raichu
- Electabuzz
- Galvantula
Bonus picks
One of the benefits of Mass Outbreak events is the Bonus Pick, which is a free Wonder Pick that doesn’t cost any Stamina or Wonder Hourglasses. These are the Pokemon that can appear during the Lightning Wonder Pick event:
- Magnemite
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Pincurchin
- Lt. Surge
- Pikachu
- Electabuzz
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Dedenne
- Wonder Hourglass
- Pack Hourglass
- Shop Ticket
The Lightning-type Mass Outbreak Event is raging worldwide, but Pokemon Pocket has more coming in the future. Be sure to check out all the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket events so that you can begin preparing for what’s coming next.