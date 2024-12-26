Pokemon TCG Pocket Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event: Schedule, all cards & free Wonder Picks

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event, making it easier to acquire powerful Electric Pokemon, including the mighty Zapdos ex card.

Emulating Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Mass Outbreaks, the Pokemon Pocket equivalents are centered around the Wonder Pick mechanic, where players can draw individual cards from special packs. The Lightning event will involve Electric-type Pokemon and general shop items.

With Pokemon Pocket’s Holiday 2024 event running alongside it, the Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event means players have plenty of reasons to log in every day, as there are tons of free items and packs available.



The Lightning Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event begins on December 26, 2024, at 06:00 am (local time) and ends on January 1, 2025, at 5:59 am (local time).

Missions & Rewards

Missions Rewards Collect 1 Zapdos ex card 1x Shop Ticket

1x Wonder Hourglass Wonder Pick 3 Times 1x Shop Ticket

1x Wonder Hourglass Wonder Pick 5 Times 3x Shop Tickets

3x Wonder Hourglasses Collect 5 Lightning Cards 3x Shop Tickets

2x Wonder Hourglasses Collect 10 Lightning Cards 5x Shop Tickets

3x Wonder Hourglasses Collect 15 Lightning Cards 7x Shop Tickets

2x Wonder Hourglasses

All Lightning Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event cards



Rare cards

Rare picks include Pokemon Pocket’s rarest cards, like Zapdos ex. You’ll need to spend three Wonder Stamina if you wish to roll on this card banner. It bears mentioning that Wonder Stamina takes 12 hours to restore one heart. So, players have limited time to benefit from this event’s Wonder Picks.

The following Lightning-type Pokemon will appear as Rare picks during the event:

Zapdos ex

Magneton

Pincurchin

Lt. Surge

Raichu

Electabuzz

Galvantula

Bonus picks

One of the benefits of Mass Outbreak events is the Bonus Pick, which is a free Wonder Pick that doesn’t cost any Stamina or Wonder Hourglasses. These are the Pokemon that can appear during the Lightning Wonder Pick event:

Magnemite

Helioptile

Heliolisk

Pincurchin

Lt. Surge

Pikachu

Electabuzz

Joltik

Galvantula

Dedenne

Wonder Hourglass

Pack Hourglass

Shop Ticket

The Lightning-type Mass Outbreak Event is raging worldwide, but Pokemon Pocket has more coming in the future. Be sure to check out all the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket events so that you can begin preparing for what’s coming next.