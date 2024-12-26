GamingPokemon

Pokemon TCG Pocket Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event: Schedule, all cards & free Wonder Picks

Scott Baird
Zapdos Pokemon animeThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event, making it easier to acquire powerful Electric Pokemon, including the mighty Zapdos ex card.

Emulating Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Mass Outbreaks, the Pokemon Pocket equivalents are centered around the Wonder Pick mechanic, where players can draw individual cards from special packs. The Lightning event will involve Electric-type Pokemon and general shop items.

With Pokemon Pocket’s Holiday 2024 event running alongside it, the Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event means players have plenty of reasons to log in every day, as there are tons of free items and packs available.

Pikachu Pokemon Pocket Mythical IslandThe Pokemon Company

Event dates

The Lightning Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event begins on December 26, 2024, at 06:00 am (local time) and ends on January 1, 2025, at 5:59 am (local time).

Missions & Rewards

MissionsRewards
Collect 1 Zapdos ex card1x Shop Ticket
1x Wonder Hourglass
Wonder Pick 3 Times1x Shop Ticket
1x Wonder Hourglass
Wonder Pick 5 Times3x Shop Tickets
3x Wonder Hourglasses
Collect 5 Lightning Cards3x Shop Tickets
2x Wonder Hourglasses
Collect 10 Lightning Cards5x Shop Tickets
3x Wonder Hourglasses
Collect 15 Lightning Cards7x Shop Tickets
2x Wonder Hourglasses

All Lightning Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event cards

Pokemon Pocket Lightning Mass Outbreak eventThe Pokemon Company

Rare cards

Rare picks include Pokemon Pocket’s rarest cards, like Zapdos ex. You’ll need to spend three Wonder Stamina if you wish to roll on this card banner. It bears mentioning that Wonder Stamina takes 12 hours to restore one heart. So, players have limited time to benefit from this event’s Wonder Picks.

The following Lightning-type Pokemon will appear as Rare picks during the event:

  • Zapdos ex
  • Magneton
  • Pincurchin
  • Lt. Surge
  • Raichu
  • Electabuzz
  • Galvantula

Bonus picks

One of the benefits of Mass Outbreak events is the Bonus Pick, which is a free Wonder Pick that doesn’t cost any Stamina or Wonder Hourglasses. These are the Pokemon that can appear during the Lightning Wonder Pick event:

  • Magnemite
  • Helioptile
  • Heliolisk
  • Pincurchin
  • Lt. Surge
  • Pikachu
  • Electabuzz
  • Joltik
  • Galvantula
  • Dedenne
  • Wonder Hourglass
  • Pack Hourglass
  • Shop Ticket

The Lightning-type Mass Outbreak Event is raging worldwide, but Pokemon Pocket has more coming in the future. Be sure to check out all the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket events so that you can begin preparing for what’s coming next.

