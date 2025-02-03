Pokemon TCG Pocket leak reveals guaranteed “rare cards” are on the way

Pokemon TCG Pocket players will be able to secure some “rare cards” based on datamined information. There is a small catch, however.

To many players, a huge part of what makes Pokemon TCG Pocket so fun is opening cards and adding them to their collection. While plenty of exciting and visually appealing new cards have been added since release, obtaining them isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

That is unless you’re willing to spend over 100$ a day, of course. Free-to-play players only have limited resources to rely on; hence, getting a decent card that’s rare is like a miracle at times.

Fortunately, those who haven’t been so lucky or simply want to add more to their collection are in for a treat. Dataminers have revealed that players will soon be able to obtain rare cards in a guaranteed way.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players can get rare cards with a catch, according to leaks

According to a Pokemon datamine website, the game will have a campaign focusing on Genetic Apex packs beginning on February 27, 2025.

These Genetic Apex packs will feature the exact same cards as the regular packs in-game. However, there’s a twist – during this event, players will be able to get guaranteed rare cards of four diamonds or higher, which also includes one-star and higher rarities.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto Cards from the Genetic Apex packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The catch is that only the fifth card in each of the Mewtwo, Pikachu, and Charizard packs will be rare, while the rest will be regular cards. Players will also have until April 30, 2025, to claim these packs from their Gift box.

As this is still datamined information, take it with a grain of salt. That said, assuming it’s accurate, fans can hope they will get lucky to secure some powerful cards or the ones that can help them complete their secret missions.