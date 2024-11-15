Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex drop rate is even worse than we thought

The Lapras ex Drop Event in Pokemon TCG Pocket gives players the chance to unlock the stronger ex version of Lapras. However, a recent datamine has revealed how difficult it is to get this highly coveted card.

While Lapras ex may not be as hard to get as Pokemon TCG Pocket’s secret Mew card, getting this card to drop can take a rather long time. The game’s community has even gone as far as calling the event “rigged”.

Article continues after ad

This is largely because of the luck-based nature of the Lapras ex event, which sees players battling a powerful Starmie ex/Lapras ex deck to obtain limited-time boosters. Unlike the Genetic Apex Packs, these promo packs only contain one card – with a total of five obtainable Pokemon.

While this may not sound too bad, a recent datamine has revealed just how low the chances are of you securing a Lapras ex drop.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company The Lapras ex drop rate is incredibly low in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

According to a post on the Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit page, Lapras ex has a 12.66% drop rate. The other card breakdowns are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Butterfree: 15.82%

15.82% Pikachu: 23.84%

23.84% Clefairy: 23.84%

23.84% Mankey: 23.84%

As you can see, you’re more likely to roll a Pikachu, Clefairy, or Mankey than you are a Lapras ex. When these drop rates are combined with the event only being available for two weeks, and the inbuilt stamina gauge that stops you from constantly playing – you have an incredibly low chance.

Even if you manage to get the two promo packs every day (max if you don’t use Event Hourglasses), there’s a high chance you’ll never get a Lapras ex drop. One commenter calculated that even with 45 promo packs obtained, a player will still only have a 1.7% chance of landing a Lapras ex.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re struggling to get Lapras ex, then you now know why! Of course, like all leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for your booster pack cooldown to refresh, be sure to check out the recent Pokemon TCG Pocket leak to get an early look at all the upcoming events.