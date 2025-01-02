GamingPokemon

Pokemon TCG Pocket January 2025 Premium Pass: All rewards & missions

Ethan Dean
Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass January 2025The Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Pocket is kicking of 2025 with a brand new series of Premium Pass missions and rewards. We’ve got a complete list of all the new unlockables in the January 2025 Premium Pass.

New Year celebrations are in full swing for Pokemon TCG Pocket. Every player will have access to the New Year event which gives a free Pikachu promo card, and a brand new Blastoise Drop event has launched right alongside it.

Subscribers to the Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass get an added bonus as the subscription refreshes for the month of January. While there’s been some hesitance from players regarding the latest promo card from the pass, there’s still a tonne of reasons to take advantage of it.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass has refreshed for the month of January 2025. Below is a breakdown of the new missions, rewards, and Shop items available to subscribers.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass: January 2025 Shop items

Completing the various missions in the January 2025 Premium Pass will often reward you with Premium Shop Tickets. These can be used in the Limited Time/Events section of the in-game store.

This month’s premium Shop items all center around the iconic Charizard with a number of accessories paying homage to the Starter. The items and their prices are as follows:

Premium RewardObtained from
Charizard playmatPurchased with Premium tickets x12
Charizard card sleevesPurchased with Premium tickets x6
Charizard coinPurchased with Premium tickets x6
Charizard binder coverPurchased with Premium tickets x3
Charizard backdropPurchased with Premium tickets x3
Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass January 2025 Shop RewardsThe Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Premium Pass Missions & Rewards

In addition to the above, the Premium Pass also has a number of missions to complete that will reward players with Pack Hourglasses, Wonder Hourglasses, and an exclusive promo card. All of these missions can be progressed without subscribing to the pass but you’ll need to purchase a subscription to claim the rewards.

This month’s list of missions and their associated rewards are laid out below:

Premium MissionsReward
Log in 1 timeMoltres EX Promo Card
Wonder Pick 1 timePremium tickets x2
Open 2 booster packsPremium ticket x1
Open 4 booster packsPremium ticket x1
Collect 11 Grass type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Fire type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Water type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Lightning type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Psychic type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Fighting type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Darkness type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Metal type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 77 cardsPack Hourglass x2
Collect 88 cardsWonder Hourglass x2
Collect 99 cardsPack Hourglass x2
Collect 111 cardsWonder Hourglass x2
Collect 50 one-diamond rarity cardsPack Hourglass x2
Collect 20 two-diamond rarity cardsWonder Hourglass x3
Wonder pick 3 timesPremium tickets x2
Wonder pick 5 timesPremium tickets x2
Wonder pick 7 timesPack Hourglass x1
Wonder pick 10 timesWonder Hourglass x1
Wonder pick 12 timesWonder Hourglass x2
Wonder pick 15 timesWonder Hourglass x2
Open 6 booster packsPremium ticket x1
Open 8 booster packsPremium ticket x2
Open 10 booster packsPremium ticket x3
Open 15 booster packsPack Hourglass x1
Open 20 booster packsPack Hourglass x2
Open 30 booster packsPack Hourglass x3

The good news is, most of the missions listed above will tick away as you complete your usual rotation of Pokemon TCG Pocket activities. Players will just have the added bonus of more in-game currency on top of the extra daily pack limit afforded to Premium Pass subscribers.

If you’re not 100% sure whether the Premium Pass is worth it, check out our breakdown of the value included and stay on top of all the ongoing and upcoming events with our handy schedule.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech