Pokemon TCG Pocket January 2025 Premium Pass: All rewards & missions

Pokemon TCG Pocket is kicking of 2025 with a brand new series of Premium Pass missions and rewards. We’ve got a complete list of all the new unlockables in the January 2025 Premium Pass.

New Year celebrations are in full swing for Pokemon TCG Pocket. Every player will have access to the New Year event which gives a free Pikachu promo card, and a brand new Blastoise Drop event has launched right alongside it.

Subscribers to the Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass get an added bonus as the subscription refreshes for the month of January. While there’s been some hesitance from players regarding the latest promo card from the pass, there’s still a tonne of reasons to take advantage of it.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass has refreshed for the month of January 2025. Below is a breakdown of the new missions, rewards, and Shop items available to subscribers.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass: January 2025 Shop items

Completing the various missions in the January 2025 Premium Pass will often reward you with Premium Shop Tickets. These can be used in the Limited Time/Events section of the in-game store.

This month’s premium Shop items all center around the iconic Charizard with a number of accessories paying homage to the Starter. The items and their prices are as follows:

Premium Reward Obtained from Charizard playmat Purchased with Premium tickets x12 Charizard card sleeves Purchased with Premium tickets x6 Charizard coin Purchased with Premium tickets x6 Charizard binder cover Purchased with Premium tickets x3 Charizard backdrop Purchased with Premium tickets x3

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Premium Pass Missions & Rewards

In addition to the above, the Premium Pass also has a number of missions to complete that will reward players with Pack Hourglasses, Wonder Hourglasses, and an exclusive promo card. All of these missions can be progressed without subscribing to the pass but you’ll need to purchase a subscription to claim the rewards.

This month’s list of missions and their associated rewards are laid out below:

Premium Missions Reward Log in 1 time Moltres EX Promo Card Wonder Pick 1 time Premium tickets x2 Open 2 booster packs Premium ticket x1 Open 4 booster packs Premium ticket x1 Collect 11 Grass type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Fire type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Water type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Lightning type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Psychic type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Fighting type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Darkness type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Metal type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 77 cards Pack Hourglass x2 Collect 88 cards Wonder Hourglass x2 Collect 99 cards Pack Hourglass x2 Collect 111 cards Wonder Hourglass x2 Collect 50 one-diamond rarity cards Pack Hourglass x2 Collect 20 two-diamond rarity cards Wonder Hourglass x3 Wonder pick 3 times Premium tickets x2 Wonder pick 5 times Premium tickets x2 Wonder pick 7 times Pack Hourglass x1 Wonder pick 10 times Wonder Hourglass x1 Wonder pick 12 times Wonder Hourglass x2 Wonder pick 15 times Wonder Hourglass x2 Open 6 booster packs Premium ticket x1 Open 8 booster packs Premium ticket x2 Open 10 booster packs Premium ticket x3 Open 15 booster packs Pack Hourglass x1 Open 20 booster packs Pack Hourglass x2 Open 30 booster packs Pack Hourglass x3

The good news is, most of the missions listed above will tick away as you complete your usual rotation of Pokemon TCG Pocket activities. Players will just have the added bonus of more in-game currency on top of the extra daily pack limit afforded to Premium Pass subscribers.

If you’re not 100% sure whether the Premium Pass is worth it, check out our breakdown of the value included and stay on top of all the ongoing and upcoming events with our handy schedule.