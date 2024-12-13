Pokemon TCG Pocket is giving out surprise Holiday rewards but you need to act fast

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are in for a treat as they can earn free rewards for a limited-time to prepare for the upcoming expansion.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has just unveiled its upcoming expansion called Mythical Island, featuring big cards such as Mew Ex and Aerodactyl Ex, along with a plethora of other cards to add to your collection.

Of course, all of these additions sound very exciting if you’ve been hoarding Pack Hourglasses for this exact moment. Though it’s a different story for some who may not be strong enough not to spend them to open more cards.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, devs have announced that players will be able to earn Pack Hourglasses as rewards, which is perfect to welcome the new expansion. As these will only be available to claim for a limited time, make sure to mark the important dates below.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Holiday Countdown Campaign details

The Holiday Countdown Campaign is a limited-time event in which players can claim 12 Pack Hourglasses a day just by logging in.

Article continues after ad

Don’t miss out on the Pack Hourglasses rewards if you want to get more pulls.

This event will run from December 16, 2024 (10 PM PST) until December 19, 2024 (2:59 PM PST), just in time for the Mythical Island expansion debut.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full rundown of the time window for claiming the rewards each day during the campaign period:

December 16 (10 PM PST) – December 17 (9:59 PM PST)

December 17 (10 PM PST) – December 18 (9:59 PM PST)

December 18 (10 PM PST) – December 19 (9:59 PM PST)

If you want to grab the new cards early, then you wouldn’t want to miss out on claiming the Pack Hourglasses reward each day. Whether you want to spend all of them immediately or wait it out afterward is, of course, up to you.

However, it’s worth keeping in mind that while these are essential to open more booster packs, you can always try your luck in Wonder Pick to get cards from the new set. They’re not always guaranteed, though, as the chances are random.

Article continues after ad

But it does help add more cards to your collection, and if you’re lucky enough, you might just get the ones you want.