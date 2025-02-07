Pokemon TCG Pocket is drowning players in so much free stuff that it’s a problem

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been swamped with events during the first week of February 2025, and each one takes a good deal of grinding to complete. This has led players to ask the devs to consider spacing the events out for better balance.

As of February 6, Pokemon TCG Pocket players are now juggling three different events: The Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event, the Cresselia ex Drop Event, and the Togepi and Chimchar Wonder Pick event.

Each of these events will drop limited-time cards and items and require players to battle, log on, and regularly sit in the app to make the most of them. However, the overlap is a lot of juggling, especially for players who can’t play for more than an or so a day.

With so many events happening at once, players have expressed feeling overwhelmed and many have asked the Pokemon TCG Pocket devs to slow down or space out what is currently active in the game.

Why is free stuff a problem?

Asking for a slow-down could sound silly – after all, who hates free stuff? But the reality of overlapping events is a bit more difficult. Emblem events have been notoriously time-consuming, requiring players to sink hours into chaining wins. Solo-battle drops have been just as difficult due to the Stamina currency requirements needed to participate in each battle.

Wonder Pick events are completed by logging in regularly to try and catch the Bonus Picks as they have become available. These picks are the only way to get promo cards and the shop tickets needed for the limited-time accessories featured during events.

Even for the most dedicated player, the overlap of these events has been challenging, and some may likely end up missing out on one event while trying to focus on another.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s “fetch quest” events cause fatigue

Another area of frustration many have started to grapple with is event fatigue in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Since the game’s launch, it has focused on Emblem, solo battle, and Wonder Pick events. Each event has had the same goals and rewarded players with similar prizes.

The rinse-and-repeat style of event content has led to fatigue and many have vocalized the desire for new events and rewards to keep gameplay from feeling like a chore.

By layering the same events over top of each other, Pokemon TCG Pocket risks increasing the already building fatigue. The rush to get every reward and participate in every challenge could also take away from the enjoyment of participating, and turn something that should be fun into a stressful race to avoid missing out.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is meant to be fun, and the enjoyment of events would be greatly increased if players didn’t feel like they needed to rush to complete every event. Spreading events out and diversifying event types would be the perfect way to remedy fatigue and keep content interesting.