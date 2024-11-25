Pokemon TCG Pocket Mass Outbreak event: How to get Arcanine ex card

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mass Outbreak event is finally live and here’s how you can get the Arcanine ex card featured in it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is back with another limited-time event, this time featuring Fire-type cards, including Arcanine ex. Adding this to your collection would be perfect if you want to complete your Fire deck, considering the game’s lack of multicolor deck support or if you wish to get the secret Mew card.

This event also includes a plethora of different rewards, along with a special Yellow Flair that fits with Arcanine’s aesthetics.

So, if you want to grab all of them while you still can, we’ve compiled all the details below.

How to get the Arcanine ex card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To get the Arcanine ex card, you’ll need to head over to Wonder Pick and spend three stamina to choose the card when it appears.

The Pokemon Company / Dexerto Cards getting shuffled in Wonder Pick.

While this is mostly a straightforward process, it’s worth keeping in mind that you may not always secure the card as there’s a chance you may pick another one after all of them get shuffled.

Additionally, the Arcanine ex card is part of the Rare Picks rotation. This means it may not immediately appear in your Wonder Pick tab, so you might have to check again after a while to see if it’s finally there.

How to craft the Arcanine ex card

Luckily, even in a worst-case scenario, there’s another way to get the Arcanine ex-card. Thanks to the game’s crafting feature, it’s possible to get the Arcanine ex card in a guaranteed way – though this will cost you Pack Points.

Assuming you haven’t stumbled upon the card at all in Wonder Pick but want it as soon as possible, you can follow the steps below to craft the card.

Select the Booster Pack tab in the main menu. Open Pack Points exchange. Scroll down until you find the Arcanine ex-card. Spend 500 Pack Points to craft it.

Ideally, this should be a last resort if you want to save your Pack Points for more powerful cards.

How to unlock Yellow Flair for Arcanine ex

Players can obtain a Yellow Flair for the Arcanine ex card, which gives it an extra yellow circles-like effect when equipped. To unlock this unique Flair, you’ll need to have unlocked three Arcanine ex cards and a total of 720 Shinedust.

As mentioned above, getting three Arcanine cards can be tough, depending on your luck – but you can always rely on crafting if you have some Pack Points to spare.

On the other hand, Shinedust can be obtained by getting duplicate cards or completing solo battle challenges.

Once you have all these, open your Arcanine ex card in your collection and select Obtain Flair. Now, the effects will be displayed on your card during battles.

Now that you know how to unlock the card as well as Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out all the upcoming events to get in the loop so you don’t miss out.