Pokemon TCG Pocket Holiday 2024 Event: Missions, rewards, & more

Pokemon TCG Pocket Holiday 2024 event is giving away free Mythical Island packs and hourglasses to players, along with a special frame to use for cards.

The majority of the Pokemon Pocket events have involved difficult challenges. Players have been embroiled in ridiculously hard battles to earn Emblems, which has helped shape the meta, as everyone comes up with the most effective competitive decks to throw against their enemies.

Thankfully, Pokemon Pocket’s Holiday 2024 event is a lot more generous than previous ones. All players need to do is be vigilant about checking the app. If they do, they’ll be rewarded with some amazing gifts, which might finally contain the chase cards they’re looking for.

Times

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Holiday 2024 event runs from December 25, 2024, to January 1, 2025. This means players only have a short window of time to complete all of their tasks.

Missions & Rewards

Unlike the brutal Genetic Apex SP Emblem event, Pokemon Pocket’s first holiday season is much less taxing and far more generous. Here are the missions and rewards for the Holiday 2024 event:

Mission Reward Log in 1 day 12x Pack Hourglasses Log in 2 days 1 Mythical Island Booster Pack Log in 3 days 1 Mythical Island Booster Pack Log in 4 days 12x Pack Hourglasses Log in 5 days 1 Mythical Island Booster Pack Log in 6 days 1 Mythical Island Booster Pack Log in 7 days 12x Pack Hourglasses Complete 1 Mission Winter Holiday Frame Complete 4 Missions 12x Wonder Hourglasses Complete 4 Missions 12x Wonder Hourglasses

Exclusive items

Pokemon Pocket’s Holiday 2024 event has added the Winter Holiday Frame item. It’s extremely easy to unlock, as players only need to log in a single time during the event to acquire it.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Pocket’s Holiday 2024 event. Check out our guides for the Venusaur Drop Event, best Rental Decks, and the Genetic Apex pack lists to learn more about the game.