Pokemon TCG Pocket has major roadblock for Pack Point hoarders

Pokemon TCG Pocket has a limitation to its Pack Points mechanic that most players are unaware of, due to how long it would take to hit. However, if you do, it imposes a huge limit on your account.

Pack Points in Pokemon Pocket can be used to unlock cards without drawing them from packs, get lucky in Wonder Picks, or purchase them in the shop via Tickets. The rarer the card, the more Pack Points it costs, so players tend to hold onto them to be used to fill a hole in a collection.

It turns out that Pokemon Pocket won’t let you stack an infinite number of Pack Points. A user on the PTCGP Reddit has discovered that anyone who hits the Pack Point limit and stays there will be prevented from opening any more packs.

Pokemon Pocket won’t let you hoard Pack Points forever

The Pack Point limit is 2500, which means it’s going to take a long time for free-to-play players to hit it. However, some people have spent a ridiculous amount of cash on Pokemon Pocket, and they’re more likely to max out their Pack Points, especially if they’re saving for future expansions.

It was originally reported that Pack Points have a time limit. However, the official Pokemon Pocket website clarified that this is not the case. The only restriction is that Pack Points aren’t always interchangeable between sets.

With this limit in place, if someone keeps playing Pokemon Pocket, they’ll have to spend Pack Points eventually. If they’re lucky, they’ll have already filled out all the holes in their collection and can just spend them on whatever.

Thankfully, 2500 Pack Points is a lot, and it’s mostly going to be the paying players who will hit it. If it becomes a big issue in the future, then fans will have to let their displeasure known, and perhaps the limit will be bumped up.