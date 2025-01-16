Pokemon TCG Pocket has a hidden rental deck that you’ve probably missed

Pokemon TCG Pocket gives players a chance to use pre-made rental decks in battle, but there’s one that’s incredibly easy to miss, as it’s tied to a mechanic many people skip.

The rental decks in Pokemon Pocket are an ideal filler for when you’re in the process of building a proper competitive deck. They’re pre-constructed and based on either one or two Pokemon, ensuring you have a decent chance of beating the AI if not other players.

Article continues after ad

Those familiar with the rules of the Pokemon TCG will want to jump straight into Pocket’s gameplay. Unfortunately, the game requires you to endure some mandatory tutorials before you can begin. After that, there are optional Advanced tutorials to complete.

It’s only natural to want to skip the tutorials and actually play the game. This is a mistake, as pointed out by users of the PTCGP Reddit, because completing the Advanced tutorials will reward you with a Wigglytuff rental deck.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Pocket players are skipping the Wigglytuff rental deck

The version of Wigglytuff from Pokemon Pocket’s Genetic Apex set is a surprisingly powerful ‘Mon for a Stage 1 creature. This is due to its Sleepy Song attack, which requires three Energy of any type, deals a respectful 80 damage per hit, but most importantly, has a chance of inflicting Sleep on the enemy.

Having access to a Wigglytuff rental deck is a great way to help players win battles and get used to the combat system, as it’s not dependent on any one kind of Energy. However, in their haste to get to the main game, a lot of players will miss this Gen 1 Normal-type creature.

Article continues after ad

It’s not just the Wigglytuff deck that players are missing, as completing the Advanced tutorials also provides other benefits, including powerful Item cards, like the Red Card and Shop Tickets.

While it’s understandable that fans will want to jump straight into Pokemon Pocket and start pulling packs, they should complete all of the tutorials first to ensure they’re as prepared as possible to build their collection and take down foes in battle.

Article continues after ad