Pokemon TCG Pocket glitch causes bizarre “MissingNo. pack”

A Pokemon TCG Pocket player has experienced a strange texture bug that caused their cards to look like a classic Pokemon glitch referred to as MissingNo.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has its claws in fans of the mobile game. Between its fun meta deck building and the colectathon of rare cards at its core, it can be hard to put down.

The introduction of the new Space-Time Smackdown set has freshened things up with several new cards to use in both of those pursuits. While it’s always nice to stumble across a particularly elusive Pokemon or a useful meta staple, one player got an entirely different sort of surprise.

Reddit user mole_man1992 made an unusual discovery when opening a Space-Time Smackdown pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket. An intriguing error caused the textures on their cards to bug out and resemble the famous Pokemon Red and Blue glitch MissingNo.

Pokemon TCG Pocket player shocked to find “digital misprints”

Jokingly referring to the incident as their first “MissingNo. pack”, mole_man1992 posted a series of screenshots of the error. Three of the pack’s five cards were revealed to be a pixelated mess.

MissingNo. is a well-known glitch from the first generation of Pokemon games that causes an unidentified monster to appear. Its in-game sprite is usually a misshapen oblong of scattered pixels that somewhat resemble the bugged cards shown above.

Another player in the thread queried whether or not the cards maintained their appearance after being placed into mole_man1992’s collection. “It only happened when I opened the pack,” they explained. “They went back to normal as soon as they went into the collection.”

Others jested about the idea of “digital misprints” suggesting that the cards be graded and sold. In the physical version of the Pokemon TCG, cards with printing errors or botched cuts are highly sought after by niche collectors.

Unfortunately, in Pokemon TCG Pocket, they hold no real value aside from being an amusing anecdote.