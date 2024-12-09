Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1: Missions, rewards, & more

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 is now live and it involves completing an absolutely brutal challenge to win its greatest reward: The Gold Emblem.

As an RNG heavy game, it can be difficult to maintain a win streak in Pokemon Pocket. It’s entirely possible for a deck to lose very quickly, either through a player only drawing a single Basic Pokemon and it getting KO’d or the opponent getting a lot of Heads on a strong multi-attack move.

Unfortunately, players cannot cheat these missions, as they have to be completed using the Event Battle option in the Battle menu. No Private Battle servers allowed this time around. This means you’ll have to earn your victories the old fashioned way.



Times

The Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 in Pokemon TCG Pocket runs from 9/12/2024 at 6:00 am local time to 16/12/2024 at 05:59. This means fans won’t have long to complete its tasks.

Missions & Rewards

The Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 is all about completing battles and maintaining win streaks. Here are the missions and rewards:

Mission Reward Participate in 1 versus battle Pack Hourglass x3 Participate in 3 versus battle Pack Hourglass x3 Participate in 5 versus battle Pack Hourglass x6 Participate in 10 versus battle Pack Hourglass x12 Win 1 Versus Battle Shinedust x50 Win 3 Versus Battle Shinedust x100 Win 5 Versus Battle Shinedust x200 Win 10 Versus Battle Shinedust x500 Win 25 Versus Battle Shinedust x1000 Win 50 Versus Battle Shinedust x2000

Emblems

Alongside the missions listed above, players can also earn special Emblems by winning battles in a row. These are the Emblem rewards available:

Mission Emblem 2 Consecutive Wins 3 Consecutive Wins 4 Consecutive Wins 5 Consecutive Wins

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 Check out our guides for the Venusaur Drop Event, best Rental Decks, and the Genetic Apex pack lists to learn more about the game.