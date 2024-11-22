Pokemon TCG Pocket Fire-type Mass Outbreak event: Schedule, all cards & free Wonder Picks

Pokemon TCG Pocket Fire-type Mass Outbreak event: Schedule, all cards & free Wonder PicksThe Pokemon Company
The Fire Pokemon Mass Outbreak event gives Pokemon TCG Pocket players the chance to get Fire-type ‘mons from rare and bonus Wonder Picks.
Arcanine ex is the card to look out for during the new TCG Pocket event, with the powerful card also coming packed with some added Flair. There will also be new missions that will reward players with Shop Tickets.
The new Pokemon TCG Pocket event may be smaller than the Lapras ex Drop or Genetic Apex Emblem event. Still, it allows collectors to fill out their Pokedex with any missing Fire-type Pokemon. After all, you need these Pokemon to unlock the Secret Mew card.
So, here’s everything you need to know about the Fire-type Mass Outbreak – including release times and all cards on offer.
Event dates
The Fire Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event begins on November 22, 2024, at 06:00 am (local time) and ends on November 28, 2024, at 5:59 am (local time).
Event details
The latest event enables you to get Fire-type Pokemon like Arcanine from rare and bonus Wonder Picks. Like the previous Meowth and Chansey Wonder Pick events, you’ll have the chance to add more Fire-type ‘mons to your team.
Missions & rewards
All the Fire-type missions and their associated rewards can be found in the table below:
|Missions
|Rewards
|Collect 1 Arcanine ex card
|1x Shop Ticket
1x Wonder Hourglass
|Wonder Pick 3 times
|1x Shop Ticket
1x Wonder Hourglass
|Wonder Pick 5 times
|3x Shop Ticket
3x Wonder Hourglass
|Collect 5 Fire Cards
|3x Shop Ticket
2x Wonder Hourglass
|Collect 10 Fire Cards
|5x Shop Ticket
3x Wonder Hourglass
|Collect 15 Fire Cards
|7x Shop Ticket
2x Wonder Hourglass
All Fire Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event cards
Rare pick cards
Rare picks include the rarest cards, like the highly-coveted Arcanine ex. You’ll need to spend three Wonder Stamina if you wish to roll on this card banner. It’s important to note, that Wonder Stamina takes 12 hours to restore one heart. So, be sure to use your Wonder Hourglass if you see a Rare pick you want.
The following Fire-type Pokemon will appear as Rare picks during the event:
- Arcanine ex
- Charizard
- Moltres
- Ninetales
- Rapidash
- Charmeleon
- Blaine
Bonus pick (free)
During Wonder Pick events, players have the chance to get a free Bonus pick without needing to spend any Wonder Stamina. These appear at random and are a great way of completing your missions without having to use your Wonder Hourglasses and Poke gold. The following Fire-type cards will appear as free Wonder Picks during the event:
- Charmeleon
- Ninetales
- Rapidash
- Blaine
- Charmander
- Vulpix
- Growlithe
- Ponyta
- Magmar
- Heatmor
Now that you know what cards and mission rewards are available in the Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event, be sure to check out all the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket events so that you can begin preparing for them.