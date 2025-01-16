Pokemon TCG Pocket finally provides details on trades, but confirms players worst fears

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are excited that the trade feature is finally coming soon but didn’t expect items to be consumed.

The original Genetic Apex expansion list features over 225 cards, and the Mythical Island booster packs added over 70 new cards. With so many cards to collect, getting everything through Wonder Picks, Events, and opening packs alone is a daunting task.

To help speed up the process of filling out dex lists, players have been waiting for news of the Trade feature, which is meant to be debuted at some point in the future. The Trade tab is already in the game but can’t be accessed at this time.

Article continues after ad

There has been little information about when to expect trades to be added to Pokemon TCG Pocket, but the latest update on upcoming features has shed light on when it might be available, and how it will function.

Unfortunately, the breakdown has come with the unfortunate confirmation that a type of currency will be needed to trade with friends.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG Pocket players slam devs for locking trades behind item consumption

The Pokemon TCG Pocket devs revealed that the trade feature will be released sometime in January. Trades can be made between friends, and they can be made with cards of the same rarity.

Article continues after ad

When the feature launches, only ‘certain’ cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs will be available to be traded, but the devs plan on adding more cards in future updates.

Cards between one and four diamonds and one-star cards will be available to trade. However, the catch is that “items must be consumed” to trade.

The devs did not reveal what type of currency would be needed, but players aren’t happy about the decision.

Article continues after ad

“Why, though,” one commenter asked. “Why not just let anyone trade anything for anything? Why make it require an item?”

“Why limit it so much if you are making a game that captures the experience of the normal physical game,” a second fan asked. “This just shows greediness from you.”

Article continues after ad

Fans also criticized the system for not including two- and three-star cards as they are the most sought-after in the game.

“So, meanwhile, my 2-star 3, 3-star dupes are useless? If you are not planning on being able to trade them, at least make some exchange currency,” a third fan suggested.

Article continues after ad

Clearly, players aren’t happy with the system and want changes before the final product gets released. For more on TCG Pocket, find out why Stage 2 cards should be buffed.