Pokemon TCG Pocket February 2025 Premium Pass: All rewards & missions

Joe Pring
Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Premium Pass refresh for February 2025 has arrived right on cue, bringing with it several new exclusive rewards to earn.

Not breaking with tradition, any players who purchase the mobile game’s Premium Pass will get immediate access to a promo card just for logging in, this time in the form of a special art promo featuring Gen 4 ‘Mon, Piplup.

Likewise, the entire collection of customization cosmetics is themed after a single Pokemon. Replacing January’s mascot of Charizard, February sees Mythical Sinnoh ‘mon Darkrai take center stage. See below for all of the rewards and their associated costs.

Premium Pass Rewards

Premium RewardObtained from
Piplup Promo cardPremium mission completion reward (Log in)
Darkrai coinPurchased with Premium tickets x6
Darkrai playmatPurchased with Premium tickets x12
Darkrai card sleevePurchased with Premium tickets x6
Darkrai backdropPurchased with Premium tickets x3
Darkrai binder coverPurchased with Premium tickets x3
pokemon tcg pocket february premium pass rewardsAll the new rewards added with Pokemon TCG Pocket’s February 2025 Premium Pass.

Premium Pass Missions & Rewards

To earn those all-important Premium Tickets, you’ll need to complete various Premium-exclusive missions. Not all of these award the currency, however, with some granting consumables such as Pack and Wonder Hourglasses instead.

It’s worth noting that as with previous Premiumium Pass missions, all of them can be progressed and completed without subscribing, although you’ll still need to do so to claim any rewards.

For the list of missions and their respective payouts, see the table below.

Premium MissionsReward
Log InPiplup Promo card
Collect 11 Grass-type cardsPremium Ticket x2
Collect 11 Fire-type cardsPremium Ticket x2
Collect 11 Water-type cardsPremium Ticket x2
Collect 11 Lightning-type cardsPremium Ticket x2
Collect 11 Psychic-type cardsPremium Ticket x2
Collect 11 Fighting-type cardsPremium Ticket x2
Collect 11 Darkness-type cardsPremium Ticket x2
Collect 11 Metal-type cardsPremium Ticket x2
Collect 77 cardsPack Hourglass x2
Collect 88 cardsWonder Hourglass x2
Collect 99 cardsPack Hourglass x2
Collect 111 cardsWonder Hourglass x2
Collect 50 One Diamond-rarity cardsPack Hourglass x2
Collect 20 Two Diamond-rarity cardsWonder Hourglass x3
Wonder Pick 1 timePremium Ticket x2
Wonder Pick 3 timesPremium Ticket x2
Wonder Pick 5 timesPremium Ticket x2
Wonder Pick 7 timesPack Hourglass x1
Wonder Pick 10 timesWonder Hourglass x1
Wonder Pick 12 timesWonder Hourglass x2
Wonder Pick 15 timesWonder Hourglass x2
Use Pack Stamina to open 2 booster packsPremium Ticket x1
Use Pack Stamina to open 4 booster packsPremium Ticket x1
Use Pack Stamina to open 6 booster packsPremium Ticket x1
Use Pack Stamina to open 8 booster packsPremium Ticket x2
Use Pack Stamina to open 10 booster packsPremium Ticket x3
Use Pack Stamina to open 15 booster packsPack Hourglass x1
Use Pack Stamina to open 20 booster packsPack Hourglass x1
Use Pack Stamina to open 30 booster packsPack Hourglass x2

Not convinced that Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Premium Pass is worth the asking price? Check out our breakdown of the value to help you decide if you’d rather redirect your disposable income towards picking up some packs of TCGP’s new set, Space-Time Smackdown.

