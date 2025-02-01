Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Premium Pass refresh for February 2025 has arrived right on cue, bringing with it several new exclusive rewards to earn.

Not breaking with tradition, any players who purchase the mobile game’s Premium Pass will get immediate access to a promo card just for logging in, this time in the form of a special art promo featuring Gen 4 ‘Mon, Piplup.

Likewise, the entire collection of customization cosmetics is themed after a single Pokemon. Replacing January’s mascot of Charizard, February sees Mythical Sinnoh ‘mon Darkrai take center stage. See below for all of the rewards and their associated costs.

Article continues after ad

Premium Pass Rewards

Premium Reward Obtained from Piplup Promo card Premium mission completion reward (Log in) Darkrai coin Purchased with Premium tickets x6 Darkrai playmat Purchased with Premium tickets x12 Darkrai card sleeve Purchased with Premium tickets x6 Darkrai backdrop Purchased with Premium tickets x3 Darkrai binder cover Purchased with Premium tickets x3

All the new rewards added with Pokemon TCG Pocket’s February 2025 Premium Pass.

Premium Pass Missions & Rewards

To earn those all-important Premium Tickets, you’ll need to complete various Premium-exclusive missions. Not all of these award the currency, however, with some granting consumables such as Pack and Wonder Hourglasses instead.

It’s worth noting that as with previous Premiumium Pass missions, all of them can be progressed and completed without subscribing, although you’ll still need to do so to claim any rewards.

Article continues after ad

For the list of missions and their respective payouts, see the table below.

Article continues after ad

Premium Missions Reward Log In Piplup Promo card Collect 11 Grass-type cards Premium Ticket x2 Collect 11 Fire-type cards Premium Ticket x2 Collect 11 Water-type cards Premium Ticket x2 Collect 11 Lightning-type cards Premium Ticket x2 Collect 11 Psychic-type cards Premium Ticket x2 Collect 11 Fighting-type cards Premium Ticket x2 Collect 11 Darkness-type cards Premium Ticket x2 Collect 11 Metal-type cards Premium Ticket x2 Collect 77 cards Pack Hourglass x2 Collect 88 cards Wonder Hourglass x2 Collect 99 cards Pack Hourglass x2 Collect 111 cards Wonder Hourglass x2 Collect 50 One Diamond-rarity cards Pack Hourglass x2 Collect 20 Two Diamond-rarity cards Wonder Hourglass x3 Wonder Pick 1 time Premium Ticket x2 Wonder Pick 3 times Premium Ticket x2 Wonder Pick 5 times Premium Ticket x2 Wonder Pick 7 times Pack Hourglass x1 Wonder Pick 10 times Wonder Hourglass x1 Wonder Pick 12 times Wonder Hourglass x2 Wonder Pick 15 times Wonder Hourglass x2 Use Pack Stamina to open 2 booster packs Premium Ticket x1 Use Pack Stamina to open 4 booster packs Premium Ticket x1 Use Pack Stamina to open 6 booster packs Premium Ticket x1 Use Pack Stamina to open 8 booster packs Premium Ticket x2 Use Pack Stamina to open 10 booster packs Premium Ticket x3 Use Pack Stamina to open 15 booster packs Pack Hourglass x1 Use Pack Stamina to open 20 booster packs Pack Hourglass x1 Use Pack Stamina to open 30 booster packs Pack Hourglass x2

Not convinced that Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Premium Pass is worth the asking price? Check out our breakdown of the value to help you decide if you’d rather redirect your disposable income towards picking up some packs of TCGP’s new set, Space-Time Smackdown.