Pokemon TCG Pocket fans want one iconic card to get full art treatment

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s full art variants are highly sought after but fans of the game think there has been a bit of an oversight.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has had its hooks in players since it released back in October 2024. The game quickly outstripped Pokemon GO’s daily revenue and garnered over 30 million downloads in a matter of days.

Its battling format has become so popular, players are converting it to the tabletop for physical showdowns. Of course, the primary draw of Pokemon TCG Pocket is collecting the game’s rarest cards.

The most exciting pulls when cracking a booster pack are the full art variants which encompass both Pokemon and Trainer cards. There are already a bunch to collect but players think that one overlooked Supporter card deserves the full art treatment in a future set.

Give me full art Professor’s Research or give me death

The card in question is Professor’s Research which has yet to receive a full art variant in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Part of the reason for this is likely due to the fact that Professor’s Research isn’t found in booster packs, It is instead purchased in the game’s shop using in-game currency.

Despite that, players are calling for the card to be added to the batch of full art supporter cards owing to it being “the best card in the game”. “No card deserves it more,” one user in a Reddit thread asking for the variant claimed. “Professor’s Research is the GOAT.”

It’s hard to argue with the assessment given that the card is used in all of the game’s most powerful meta decks. Its ability to draw two cards is a game-changer and not one that you can afford to put aside.

Article continues after ad

We’d absolutely love a full art variant of Professor’s Research to flex on our Pokemon TCG Pocket opponents. How it would be rolled out given that tehe card isn’t found in boosters is another question entirely.