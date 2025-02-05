Pokemon TCG Pocket fans slam players “abusing” in-game timers

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been plagued by players abusing stall tactics for cheap wins and fans of the game have had enough.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are currently enjoying the release of the new Space-Time Smackdown set. With new cards coming to the game, the meta has been blown wide open and powerful decks are emerging.

To help players test the strength of these new decks, devs have kicked off a new PVP event. The Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event offers a tonne of rewards for succeeding in battles and players are desperate to acquire them.

Unfortunately, some have resorted to more dastardly tactics. In a thread posted to the game’s Subreddit, Pokemon TCG Pocket players have complained of opponents taking advantage of the waiting timer to stall out games and earn spurious wins.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s stall tactics are a major bummer

The strategy relies on flooding the board with powerful Basic Pokemon and forcing your opponent to wait the maximum amount of time during your own move. Opponents need to spend considerable time beating chunky Pokemon before the game times out or concede to save themselves the hassle.

An apparent increase in players using this tactic to farm wins has infuriated those looking to play the game as intended. “How hard is it to just forfeit when you’re ready to give up? So disrespectful,” one user complained. “Some people find enjoyment in making others suffer for no reason. You will always find these people in online games, unfortunately,” Another offered by way of explanation.

To combat the issue, players have suggested changes like shortening turn times or a system to penalize and report stallers. For now though, they’re in the game no matter what.

If you’re looking to plan ahead and mitigate stall tactics from opponents, we suggest building a deck around Articuno EX.

Its Blizzard attack deals damage to all opposing Pokemon, meaning you can whittle down those hiding on the bench. Until changes are implemented, this is the best way to deal with stall tactics.