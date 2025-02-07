Pokemon TCG Pocket fans finally get closure on heartbreaking lost Swinub card

Pokemon TCG Pocket players were left heartbroken when the Space-Time Smackdown expansion featured an alt-art card with a devastating image, but new details have now surfaced.

The card in question is none other than Weavile ex, which portrays a trio pack of Weaviles ready to pounce on an unsuspecting Swinub. Fans quickly rushed to social media, with many sharing their abject horror at the situation poor Swinub found itself in.

The card has since become a hot talking point within the TCG Pocket community, while others have made comical reaction memes. However, a new breakthrough (this is very serious) has now shed further light on exactly what happened to Swinub on that fateful day. Stay glued to your screens, this edge-of-your-seat stuff.

New Weavile x Swinub details surface

On February 7, 2025, one eagle-eyed TCG Pocket player reported to the PTCGP headquarters and delivered new evidence that has since blown open the Weavile x Swinub murder case.

In a shocking turn of events, the Reddit user shared two official photos that seemingly confirm Swinub’s fate. After days of thinking the little guy was ripped to shreds by a pack of hungry Weaviles, it has now been discovered that Swinub did indeed make it back to safety.

In the Mamoswine alt art card, you can clearly see that Swinub did indeed survive his ordeal (don’t ask us how). In fact, we’re happy to report that the pint-sized pig looks completely unscathed, though we can’t vouch for his mental well-being (it must have been terrifying).

The official artwork shows Swinub safe and sound with his entire family, so we’re glad to report that the case is now closed. Well, that’s unless the cards aren’t the other way around, wait, they’re not the other way around, are they?

For more breaking TCG Pocket news stories, be sure to check out our dedicated TCG page and head over to our tier list to keep ahead of the current meta.