Pokemon TCG Pocket event schedule: All live & upcoming events

Pokemon TCG Pocket is brimming with all sorts of events and they can be a bit overwhelming to keep up to date with. Here’s a list of all of them.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has many things to keep players occupied in the game. Opening booster packs, jumping in PvP matches, completing daily tasks, crafting cards – the list goes on, even more so when multiple limited-time events are available in the game.

These events give various rewards, which can help you unlock more cards and cosmetics in the long run. That said, they can be hard to keep track of, especially now that leaks have suggested that there will be more of them on the way.

To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of all the live and upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket events below, along with their details.

All Pokemon TCG Pocket events

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company Larpas EX Pokemon TCG Pocket Drop Event in the game.

Some of the events below include the ones that have already been confirmed and from dataminers. With that in mind, do take the latter with a grain of salt for now until there’s more official information. Though we’ll be sure to keep you updated when that happens

Past events

Event Schedule Details Wonder Pick Event 1 (Meowth and Chansey) November 1 – November 15 Participate in Wonder Pick to earn Shop Tickets that can be exchanged for various rewards. Lapras EX event November 5 – November 18 Complete solo battles against Water decks to get the ex Lapras card and other rewards.

Live events

Event Schedule Details Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 November 7 – November 28 Participate in PvP battles against other players to earn special Emblems as well as other rewards.

Upcoming events

Event Schedule Details Trading January 2025 A new feature that has been confirmed in the roadmap, which will let players trade cards with friends.

Leaked upcoming events

Event Schedule Details Fire Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event (Arcanine) November 22 – November 28 This event is reportedly similar to the Chansey and Meowth event, where players participate in Wonder Picks but involves Fire-type Pokemon. Venusaur PvE event November 29 – December 13 Participate in solo battles to earn the full art Venusaur card as well as Greninja, Haunter, Onix and Jigglypuff promo cards. Wonder Pick Event Part 1 (Bulbasaur + Magnemite) December 6 – December 13 The first stage of a Wonder Pick event, which features Bulbasaur and Magnemite cards. Wonder Pick Event Part 2 (Bulbasaur + Magnemite) December 13 – December 20 The second stage of the Bulbasaur and Magnemite Wonder Pick event, which could potentially add new rewards.

That sums up the events in Pokemon TCG Pocket, including the ones that have ended, ongoing events, and upcoming ones, both from official sources and from data miners.

As these are limited-time, you’ll want to ensure you have the best decks to help you out, familiarize yourself with Wonder Picking, and even learn more about how to farm free packs. Who knows, you might pull some extremely rare cards along the way.