Pokemon TCG Pocket event is so difficult players are conceding matches on purpose

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are helping each other complete the Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 by giving up in order to bypass its incredible difficulty.

The Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 rewards players for achieving consecutive wins against opponents, with the highest award being a Gold Emblem for five victories. This is a lot more difficult than it sounds, considering how a bad opening card draw or going first can spell doom for your entire match.

All is not lost for players aiming for the Gold Emblem, as users of the PTCGP Reddit have revealed that they’re conceding matches to help others get the win streak. This is because they’ve already won the ultimate prize and want to aid players in their quest to do the same.

Pokemon Pocket players concede matches to help

“Did it a couple of times too. Didn’t see anyone with the emblem, so I hope I’m helping!,” one user wrote, while another said, “I was very lucky because in my second attempt I hit 5x streaks. My opponent conceded in my last match, which made me cry, now I am helping others.”

The Pokemon Pocket community has been surprisingly helpful to each other. For example, it created the Thanks format for farming Shop Tickets, requiring players to concede straight away, so that they can earn items without needing to battle.

Earning the Gold Emblem in Pokemon Pocket is a grueling challenge, especially when a single coin flip can undo your entire game. Getting even a single victory with a powerful deck can be hard, as there are so many OP strategies that can be used with the limited cards available.

Thankfully, there are players out there taking time out to help elevate other members of the community, all by giving up and speeding up their win streak.