Pokemon TCG Pocket devs reveal great news for Genetic Apex collectors

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s social media account has made an announcement that will please fans of the Genetic Apex collectors, as the future of the booster rotations for the next expansion has been confirmed.

A lot of live service games rely on FOMO (fear of missing out) to make money. They offer limited-time content and seasonal events to encourage people to buy so they don’t miss out. Pokemon Go is guilty of this with its seasons, even though content is eventually recycled for future events.

Pokemon Pocket fans were afraid that the same seasonal rotation would be used for the three starting Apex packs, in order to press them into spending money to get rare cards. This won’t be the case, as confirmed by the PokemonTCGP_JP Twitter/X account.

The post confirms that when the next Pokemon Pocket expansion is released, the original Apex trilogy will still be available, along with their cards.

This means that the original three Booster Pack types are sticking around in Pokemon Pocket, at least for the foreseeable future.

That being said, it doesn’t mean that there won’t be some kind of rotational release further down the line. Right now, Pokemon Pocket is starving for content, with only a few hundred cards available for players.

Meanwhile, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has thousands of ready-made cards and mechanics that can be slotted into the game, to say nothing of unique content made specifically for its format.

There may come a time when older packs are rotated out in place of new ones to hit the FOMO button in the brain and encourage people to spend money and regularly log in to use their freebies.

For the time being, however, fans don’t have to worry about Genetic Apex and the other packs vanishing. If there are still chase cards that people need, then they’ll have time to keep ripping boosters and looking for them.