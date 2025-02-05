Pokemon TCG Pocket devs give huge freebie following trading backlash

Pokemon TCG Pocket players can claim a cache of free items that make player-to-player trading much less frustrating, at least in the short term.

Broadcasting the giveaway in a February X/Twitter post, the hit mobile game’s developer confirmed that all players have received 1,000 Trade Tokens unconditionally. We’ve checked in-game and can confirm the freebie is available to claim now but it won’t be around forever – you’ve got one month to claim the currency.

“Thank you again for your feedback on the trading feature,” the developer said, adding, “While we continue investigating ways to improve the feature, we’ll be sending 1,000 trade tokens to all players via the Gifts menu in the app. We greatly appreciate your patience and being a part of our community.”

How to claim free Trade Tokens

Follow the steps below to claim your free trade tokens:

Open the Pokemon TCG Pocket app Tap the Home icon in the bottom-left of the screen Tap the Gifts icon in the top right of the screen You should see a gift of 1,000 trade tokens ‘From the development team’. Tap the claim button.

Players have a month to claim the free Trading Tokens from their Gift inventory.

Since the feature’s introduction alongside Space-Time Smackdown on January 29, trading has been a hot topic within the community due to its restrictions.

PTCGP’s developer released a statement on January 31 explaining its reasons for the strict rules while assuring that it was “actively investigating ways to improve the feature.” Many in the community remained unimpressed despite the concerns being acknowledged, though this gesture should at least go some way toward alleviating frustrations.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s first major expansion of 2025, Space-Time Smackdown, is available now and adds over 100 new cards. See the full setlist for more information and check out our updated tier list for all the best decks to use in the meta.