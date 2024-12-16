Pokemon TCG Pocket devs confirm players’ worst fears for Mythical Island

Pokemon TCG pocket devs have revealed some shattering news about Pack Points heading into the release of the Mythical Island set.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is about to get its first major expansion with the introduction of the new Mythical Island booster packs. Players are already concocting new strategies thanks to the reveal of cards like Mew EX and a new Vaporeon variant.

In anticipation of the new release, fans of the game have been hoarding Pack Hourglasses so they can open as many new boosters as possible on release. There’s also an in-game event to help you stock up but while this resource will help you get some new cards, there’s one that won’t carry over.

FAQs on the official Pokemon TCG Pocket website have been updated to confirm that Pack Points are not transferable between sets. This means that any you have saved up from Genetic Apex won’t be able to help you cash in Mythical Island cards.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto Pack Points help you craft rare cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Pack Points won’t transfer between sets

For those who aren’t aware, Pack Points are an important resource for Pokemon TCG Pocket’s crafting system. Every time you open a booster pack, you’ll earn five Pack Points and you can spend them to craft any card you want meaning you can shore up your collection with a guaranteed copy of one you’re missing.

Unfortunately, they’re about to become a lot less useful. The devs of Pokemon TCG Pocket are updating the help section of the game’s website to get things ready for a world with more than one set.

“Opening booster packs of a given expansion earns you pack points for that expansion. Those points can be exchanged only for cards that appear in that expansion,” a new Pokemon TCG Pocket FAQ reads. “Expansions are sets of cards that are labeled with a single code. The expansion code (such as A1, A1a and A2) tells you which cards belong to which booster packs.”

Genetic Apex is marked with the expansion code A1 whereas Mythical Island is A1a meaning that your current Pack Points can’t be used to craft rare cards from the new set. There was speculation that this would be the case thanks to some ambiguous in-game text but this is the first concrete confirmation.

At the very least, players can use their current stash to craft any missing cards without worrying they’ll be behind when the Mythical Island expansion launches on December 17, 2024.