Pokemon TCG Pocket destroys Monopoly Go record in a single month

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been so successful in its short run that it has smashed the sales and player figures achieved by Monopoly Go since its launch.

While not quite the mainstream juggernaut that Pokemon Go was at launch, Pokemon Pocket has attracted a massive fanbase since it was released at the end of 2024. Its simplified take on the Pokemon TCG formula has captured the imagination of players, who are opening digital packs and battling each other in droves.

Article continues after ad

The booming release of Pokemon Pocket has been outlined in a report by Sensor Tower (via Famitsu), with the game destroying Monopoly Go in terms of downloads and venue made, putting it just behind Pokemon Go in terms of launch month success.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Pocket is crushing Monopoly Go in revenue

In its first month, Pokemon Pocket had 33 million downloads, bringing in over $200 million in revenue. This beats the same figures brought in by Monopoly Go when it launched in April 2023, where it only brought in 14 million downloads and made $14 million.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Obviously, this doesn’t mean Monopoly Go is chopped liver. It’s still an incredibly successful game for Hasbro, to the point where it even spawned its own board game. It just can’t quite keep up with the titans of the mobile Pokemon gaming industry.

The Pokemon name also doesn’t guarantee success, as both Sleep and Unite failed to get even close to Pocket’s figures. It takes a certain implementation of the Pokemon world’s characters and gameplay to get people reaching for their wallet.

Article continues after ad

The question now is whether Pokemon Pocket can maintain its momentum. It may have beat Monopoly Go in its launch month, but Hasbro’s game has maintained a strong position in both the App Store and Google Play, keeping its audience in tact.

All it will take is some bad monetization decisions, unbalanced cards, or a slow release schedule to break the Pokemon Pocket audience. The game has had an amazing start, but the real work begins now.

Article continues after ad