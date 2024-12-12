Pokemon TCG Pocket desperately needs one key QoL feature

Pokemon TCG Pocket wants to entice players to come back every day, yet there’s one frustrating aspect of gameplay that needs a QoL feature to fix, and fast.

Pokemon Pocket attempts to emulate the feeling of the Pokemon Trading Card game, even though it offers a truncated version of the rules. One way it does this is with the packs, as players can rip them open, and even flip them around to make their reveal a surprise.

The problem with the pack opening ceremony, as pointed out by users on the PTCGP Reddit, is that it’s taking too long, especially when it involves the promo packs or cards with the Immersive Art.

Pokemon TCG Pocket needs to skip pack-opening animations

Right now, opening multiple packs has become a chore, due to an inability to skip the series of animations and actions involved in the process. While it’s possible to speed it up, you still need to sit through it each time, much to the chagrin of fans.

“This app is really lacking in quality of life features right now,” one user wrote, “The animations are particularly frustrating. I hope work future updates they’ll make the app more enjoyable to use.”

“I for one, HATE, how much the game uses animations for the simplest tasks,” another user said, while one mentioned, “Yeah it’s annoying. And not just with the promo packs, the entire app has so many unnecessary animations.”

The extra animations in Pokemon Pocket are impressive at first, as they are well-done and do have some gorgeous visuals, especially when pulling rare cards.

However, Pokemon Pocket is a game that’s intended to be played every day, as it rewards you for logging in and claiming rewards for simple tasks. As it stands, opening packs has become a drag, and the game badly needs a way to speed up the process if it doesn’t want to burn the audience out.