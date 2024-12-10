Pokemon TCG Pocket deck is sweeping Gold Emblem event

Pokemon TCG Pocket has a brutal event that rewards win streaks, prompting players to rely on one deck type that helps them sweep opponents.

The Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 challenge involves battles over packs. If a player wins two to five battles in a row, they’ll be given Emblems that can be displayed on the profile. Naturally, the five-battle Gold Emblem is the most valuable and almost the most difficult to win.

While some players are helping the Pokemon Pocket fanbase by conceding straight away, others are rising to the challenge and taking on all comers. Users on the PCTCGP Reddit are bragging about sweeping the five wins easily using a certain deck.

Starmie ex is crushing Pokemon Pocket’s Emblem event

Starmie ex is considered one of the most powerful cards in Pokemon Pocket. This is due to its simplicity, as it’s a Stage 1 Pokemon with the Rapid Spin attack, dealing 90 damage for two Water Energy. It’s easy to get on the field and it can one or two shot most Pokemon.

The setup speed and strength of Starmie ex means that it can swiftly take down an unprepared opponent. Naturally, fans have been using this to secure the Gold Emblem with ease.

“LMFAO no joke, ran starmie ex during my lunch break and won my first 5 right away,” one user wrote, while another said, “I don’t feel bad piloting other meta decks but Starmie ex makes me feel dirty!”

Starmie ex isn’t the only deck that fans have highlighted, as mainstays like Pikachu ex and Mewtwo ex can still pack a punch and get the five required victories.

Pokemon Pocket is still in its very early days, which is why it can be frustrating to see a handful of cards rule the meta. Hopefully, as time goes on, more options will become available, and an exciting format not dominated by a big purple starfish will form.