Pokemon TCG Pocket deck destroys competition with only two cards

The current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta has left a particular deck – which features only two cards of the same Pokemon – as the ultimate winner of a tournament.

In any Trading Card game, winning decks are constantly changing due to new cards being added or because players find new combinations that can break a supposedly unbeatable build.

Currently, a Pokemon TCG Pocket deck that relies only on one Pokemon – Pachirisu – has proven to be unstoppable, as it became the ultimate winner of a Pocket tournament that featured almost 200 contenders.

Pachirisu ex can destroy any deck by itself

A PTCGP Reddit channel user posted a picture of a deck that managed to win a play.limitless.com tournament that gathered about 200 players with the message “Love the meta this new set has created!”

The image shows the 20 cards that make up the build, which immediately caught the attention of the players not only because of the feat of winning a tournament but because it has the peculiarity that almost all of the cards used are Trainer cards.

While most are Item, Supporter, or Tool cards, the only Pokemon in the deck is Pachirisu ex, which with only two cards is the one in charge of getting rid of all the opposing creatures.

Even though it may seem strange, this is a strategy that has been gaining popularity since the latest Space-Time Smackdown expansion brought new Trianer cards to the table, and many have been trying to perfect it by switching cards or using different Pokemon instead of Pachirisu ex.

“I have a deck that is almost exactly this. But swap 1 Cyrus and 1 Sabrina with Misty. Replace Pachirisu ex with Articuno ex,” a user shared, while another added different tweaks, “I played a similar variant the other day (Giovanni instead of Mars and Red Card), and it absolutely cut through some Darkrai ex decks, great fun to play!”

The focus of this ‘race against time’ strategy is on getting your win condition in your opening hand, which as a player explained “is more likely to happen if your deck is not filled with basic Pokemon and their evolutions.”

Due to the game’s design, you’ll always get at least one Basic creature in your hand at the beginning. However, if you are using an evolution line, you can end up with your Basic in hand but your Stage 1 or Stage 2 Pokemon cards can be at the bottom of your deck, leaving you stuck.

This instead gets you with one Pachirisu ex on the Active spot while you use the Trainer cards to fish to the other so your bench is not empty, and while many players think they can beat it due to its lack of Pokemon, they end up losing anyway.

“I battled basically this exact deck and thought I had it in the bag only to get absolutely screwed by Mars on what would’ve been my winning turn next”, a heartbroken user shared.

As long as the current meta holds, this will be a strong contender for upcoming matches, so those who have a couple of Pachirisu ex can start testing it in the still active Space-Time Smackdown Emblem event.