Pokemon TCG Pocket December 2024 Premium Pass: All rewards & missions

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s first Premium Pass refresh since the mobile game’s launch in October has arrived, bringing with it a host of new unlockable cosmetic items and a previously leaked promo card to earn.

Available exclusively to owners of TCG Pocket’s paid-for Premium Pass and mimicking November’s rewards to a tee, rewards are split between deck and board customization items themed after a specific Pokemon – Pikachu in this case – and a full-art promo card not obtainable through other means.

Barring the Mewtwo promo card, obtained by simply logging into the game with an active Premium Pass, all the other goodies will need to be purchased with Premium tickets earned from Premium missions.

See below for all the rewards and their associated unlock criteria.

Premium Pass Rewards

Premium Reward Obtained from Mewtwo Promo Card Premium mission completion reward (Log in) Pikachu playmat Purchased with Premium tickets x12 Pikachu card sleeve Purchased with Premium tickets x6 Pikachu coin Purchased with Premium tickets x6 Pikachu binder cover Purchased with Premium tickets x3 Pikachu backdrop Purchased with Premium tickets x3

Premium Pass Missions & Rewards

In addition to the above, Premium Pass owners get access to a refreshed set of missions, all of which award various items upon completion, including Pack and Wonder Hourglasses.

All missions can be progressed without an active Pass, but their associated rewards can only be claimed with an active subscription. See the full list below.

Premium Missions Reward Log in Mewtwo Promo Card Wonder Pick 1 time Premium tickets x2 Open 2 booster packs Premium ticket x1 Open 4 booster packs Premium ticket x1 Collect 11 Grass type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Fire type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Water type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Lightning type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Psychic type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Fighting type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Darkness type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 11 Metal type cards Premium tickets x2 Collect 77 cards Pack Hourglass x2 Collect 88 cards Wonder Hourglass x2 Collect 99 cards Pack Hourglass x2 Collect 111 cards Wonder Hourglass x2 Collect 50 one-diamond rarity cards Pack Hourglass x2 Collect 20 two-diamond rarity cards Wonder Hourglass x3 Wonder pick 3 times Premium tickets x2 Wonder pick 5 times Premium tickets x2 Wonder pick 7 times Pack Hourglass x1 Wonder pick 10 times Wonder Hourglass x1 Wonder pick 12 times Wonder Hourglass x2 Wonder pick 15 times Wonder Hourglass x2 Open 6 booster packs Premium ticket x1 Open 8 booster packs Premium ticket x2 Open 10 booster packs Premium ticket x3 Open 15 booster packs Pack Hourglass x1 Open 20 booster packs Pack Hourglass x2 Open 30 booster packs Pack Hourglass x3

While the quantity of rewards on offer may seem on the lower end, it’s worth noting that most, if not all, of the objectives, are activities players are going to complete through natural play. Likewise, this is on top of the additional booster pack subscribers are eligible to open each day.

Still on the fence over whether to spend on Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Premium Pass? Check out our breakdown of the value included and stay on top of all the ongoing and upcoming events with our handy schedule.