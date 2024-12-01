GamingPokemon

Pokemon TCG Pocket December 2024 Premium Pass: All rewards & missions

Joe Pring
Pokemon TCG Pocket’s first Premium Pass refresh since the mobile game’s launch in October has arrived, bringing with it a host of new unlockable cosmetic items and a previously leaked promo card to earn.

Available exclusively to owners of TCG Pocket’s paid-for Premium Pass and mimicking November’s rewards to a tee, rewards are split between deck and board customization items themed after a specific Pokemon – Pikachu in this case – and a full-art promo card not obtainable through other means.

Barring the Mewtwo promo card, obtained by simply logging into the game with an active Premium Pass, all the other goodies will need to be purchased with Premium tickets earned from Premium missions.

See below for all the rewards and their associated unlock criteria.

Premium Pass Rewards

Premium RewardObtained from
Mewtwo Promo CardPremium mission completion reward (Log in)
Pikachu playmatPurchased with Premium tickets x12
Pikachu card sleevePurchased with Premium tickets x6
Pikachu coinPurchased with Premium tickets x6
Pikachu binder coverPurchased with Premium tickets x3
Pikachu backdropPurchased with Premium tickets x3

Premium Pass Missions & Rewards

In addition to the above, Premium Pass owners get access to a refreshed set of missions, all of which award various items upon completion, including Pack and Wonder Hourglasses.

All missions can be progressed without an active Pass, but their associated rewards can only be claimed with an active subscription. See the full list below.

Premium MissionsReward
Log inMewtwo Promo Card
Wonder Pick 1 timePremium tickets x2
Open 2 booster packsPremium ticket x1
Open 4 booster packsPremium ticket x1
Collect 11 Grass type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Fire type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Water type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Lightning type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Psychic type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Fighting type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Darkness type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 11 Metal type cardsPremium tickets x2
Collect 77 cardsPack Hourglass x2
Collect 88 cardsWonder Hourglass x2
Collect 99 cardsPack Hourglass x2
Collect 111 cardsWonder Hourglass x2
Collect 50 one-diamond rarity cardsPack Hourglass x2
Collect 20 two-diamond rarity cardsWonder Hourglass x3
Wonder pick 3 timesPremium tickets x2
Wonder pick 5 timesPremium tickets x2
Wonder pick 7 timesPack Hourglass x1
Wonder pick 10 timesWonder Hourglass x1
Wonder pick 12 timesWonder Hourglass x2
Wonder pick 15 timesWonder Hourglass x2
Open 6 booster packsPremium ticket x1
Open 8 booster packsPremium ticket x2
Open 10 booster packsPremium ticket x3
Open 15 booster packsPack Hourglass x1
Open 20 booster packsPack Hourglass x2
Open 30 booster packsPack Hourglass x3

While the quantity of rewards on offer may seem on the lower end, it’s worth noting that most, if not all, of the objectives, are activities players are going to complete through natural play. Likewise, this is on top of the additional booster pack subscribers are eligible to open each day.

Still on the fence over whether to spend on Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Premium Pass? Check out our breakdown of the value included and stay on top of all the ongoing and upcoming events with our handy schedule.

