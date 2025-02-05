Pokemon TCG Pocket Cyrus meta is OP but there’s a simple fix

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Cyrus is one of the most powerful cards in the game. In fact, it’s proven so OP that it has become a staple in the best meta decks. However, there is a simple counter in the form of a classic Trainer card.

While TCG Pocket has always had powerful Trainer cards, there’s one that’s proving too OP – Cyrus. Unlike Sabrina, who makes your opponent switch out their active ‘mon with a Pokemon of their choosing, Cyrus forces players to switch to a card with damage on it.

Essentially, this allows Cyrus decks to snipe Pokemon from the safety of the bench. As you’ll all be aware, this strategy is extremely powerful when used in Darkrai ex, Palkia ex, and Articuno ex decks. Cards like Greninja and Spiritomb, who actively attack the bench, become even more terrifying when Team Galactic’s boss is ready to pounce from the sidelines.

So, what do you do when retreating your Pokemon in TCG Pocket is no longer a safe option? Well, there is one card that’s been in the game since 1997 that has the perfect counter: Mr. Fuji.

TCG Pocket needs to bring back Mr. Fuji

Mr. Fuji was originally released in the Pokemon TCG as part of the Fossil expansion set, back in 1997. Just like the kindhearted man himself, the Mr. Fuji card is all about caring for your injured Pokemon.

When used, the player can choose a Pokémon on their bench and shuffle it and any cards attached to it into their deck. This might not sound like much, but it can be the difference between preserving your prized ex card, or conceding two points to your opponent.

Whack two of these bad boys into your deck, and suddenly, those pesky Cyrus are no longer a threat. Of course, you’ll need to have a little luck on your side and draw into Mr. Fuji. Still, who would have thought the perfect counter to the big bad Team Galactic would be a kind-hearted old man?

We also love having more excuses to look at Ken Sugimori’s original card illustrations, so it’s a no-brainer. It’s finally time for TCG Pocket to let Mr. Fuji out of his Lavender Town retirement home and give him the spotlight he truly deserves.