Pokemon TCG Pocket current meta has players missing a broken Mythical Island card

The recent changes in Pokemon TCG Pocket have different Darkrai ex decks dominating the meta and are making players miss the ‘golden old days’ when another broken card used to rule the game.

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion was recently released and brought 207 new cards to the game, changing the meta – and in consequence – the most played decks in battles.

This new set introduced players to the mighty Darkrai ex, which is dominating the game in several deck variations. However, players are now missing another Mythical who used to give them nightmares.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players want Celebi ex back

A Pokemon TCG Pocket player posted a meme on the game’s Reddit page saying that maybe users were too harsh on how they treated the Celebi ex card and that they used to be a Celebi hater until now.

For those who don’t remember, the Celebi ex card from the Mythical Island expansion used to rule the game due to its Power Bloom Attack which makes players flip one coin per Energy and deals 50 damage per head.

This, paired with the Serperior card – whose Jungle Totem ability duplicates the Energy attached to a Pokemon – became an unstoppable combination for a long time.

The duo was so broken that most players started conceiving matches as soon as they saw any of these two cards appear. But now that something similar is happening with Darkrai ex, trainers are wishing for Celebi’s comeback.

A player wrote, “FOR REAL LOL, this is the first time I made and used a Celebi deck”, and another added, “Celebi is objectively a fun deck to play with and against. I can’t believe it got so much hate when you always have a chance to beat it”.

While many remain firm in their hatred towards Celebi, many are using their time to shed some light on a few strategies that could help beat the Dark Mythical that looms over the game.

“I am just so tired of the Darkrai decks that I have built the ultimate stall deck with two Venusaur EX, two Shaymin, and every single healing card in the game. Until Venusaur can use the healing attack I literally do not attack”, an angry user said.

A Darkrai player explained how others could target their deck. “Use Exeggutor EX, 1 energy for 40-100 damage is way faster (it has +20 to darkness), then use all the green cards to keep its health high. As a Darkrai main for the 45-win grind, Exeggutor EX is the only card I don’t have a good counter for”, they shared.

The Space-Time Smackdown set has been out for less than a week, so the meta might still change over the following days. More so if the rumored new themed Booster Packs and Genetic Apex Rare Packs are true and on their way.