Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop Event: Dates, deck builds, counters & rewards

Another Drop Event was launched in Pokemon TCG Pocket, this time featuring the Legendary Cresselia. Here are all the details you need to participate and win the very valuable Cresselia ex card.

Drop Events are becoming more recurring in Pokemon TCG Pocket, with the latest ones featuring Lapras ex and Venusaur ex. Now, it’s time for a Legendary to take the spotlight.

The Cresselia event celebrates the recent release of the Space-Time Smackdown expansion allowing players to get the Cresselia ex card from the Promo-A set, as well as a few others including sweet Turtwig, and the iconic Skarmory.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop Event launched on February 3, 2025, and will run until February 17, 2025, which means players will have plenty of time to find the event-exclusive Cresselia ex promo card.

To event features four tiers of AI solo battles – featuring Cresselia and Cresselia ex decks – that players must get through to get a pink Promo-A booster with one random promo card inside.

Featured Promo cards

Players who participate in the event will have the chance to earn five new Promo cards:

CARD NUMBER TYPE DETAILS Cresselia ex P-A 037 Psychic HP: 140

Attack: Psychic Flash

Attack Damage: 80

Attack Abilities: –

Attack Cost: 2 Psychic Energy + 1 Colorless Energy

Ability: Lunar Plumage

Ability Effect: Heal 20 damage every time you attach an Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Darkness-type Pokemon

Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy Electivire P-A 036 Electric HP: 120

Attack: Exciting Voltage

Attack Damage: 40+

Attack Abilities: If it has at least 2 extra Energy, deals 80 more damage

Attack Cost: 2 Electric Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Fighting-type Pokemon

Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy Turtwig P-A 035 Grass HP: 80

Attack: Bite

Attack Damage: 30

Attack Abilities: –

Attack Cost: 1 Grass Energy + 1 Colorless Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Fire-type Pokemon

Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy Skarmory P-A 039 Metal HP: 80

Attack: Metal Arms

Attack Damage: 20+

Attack Abilities: If it has a Tool attached, deals 30 more damage

Attack Cost: 1 Metal Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Electric-type Pokemon

Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy Misdreavus P-A 038 Psychic HP: 60

Attack: Confuse Ray

Attack Damage: –

Attack Abilities: Your opponent’s Active Pokemon gets Confused

Attack Cost: 1 Psychic Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Darkness-type Pokemon

Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Promo cards odds

Each time you win an AI solo battle, you’ll have between 51% – 100% chance of getting a ‘Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4’ pink booster.

These are the odds for each card:

Cresselia ex: 12.6%

Electivire 15.8%

Turtwig: 23.8%

Skarmory: 23.8%

Misdreavus: 23.8%

Drop Event rewards

Along with the Promo Pack that will help you collect the five promo cards, players will earn different rewards per tier, as long as they win and complete the challenges. Here are the full details:

Beginner

CHALLENGE REWARDS Complete the Beginner Cresselia deck battle – x2 Pack Hourglass

– x50 Shinedust

– x1 Shop Ticket Knock Out your Opponent’s Active Pokemon 1 time with an attack from a Darkness-type Pokemon – x3 Event Hourglass Put 3 Basic Pokemon into play – x3 Event Hourglass

Intermediate

CHALLENGE REWARDS Complete the Intermediate Cresselia deck battle – x4 Pack Hourglass

– x100 Shinedust

– x1 Shop Ticket Knock Out your Opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Darkness-type Pokemon – x3 Event Hourglass Make your opponent’s Pokemon Asleep 1 time – x3 Event Hourglass Win this battle by turn 14 – x3 Event Hourglass

Advanced

CHALLENGE REWARDS Complete the Advanced Cresselia ex deck battle – x6 Pack Hourglass

– x150 Shinedust

– x1 Shop Ticket Win 5 or more battles – x4 Wonder Hourglass Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon cards are of ◇, ◇◇, and/or ◇◇◇ rarity – x4 Wonder Hourglass Win this battle by turn 14 – x4 Wonder Hourglass Win this battle without your opponent getting any points – x4 Wonder Hourglass

Expert

CHALLENGE REWARDS Complete the Expert Cresselia ex deck battle – x8 Pack Hourglass

– x200 Shinedust

– x1 Shop Ticket Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon cards are of ◇, ◇◇, and/or ◇◇◇ rarity – x5 Wonder Hourglass Win this battle by turn 12 – x5 Wonder Hourglass Win this battle without your opponent getting any points – x5 Wonder Hourglass Win 10 or more battles – x5 Wonder Hourglass Win 20 or more battles – x5 Wonder Hourglass

Chance rewards

After you get through every tier at least once, then you’ll have a random chance to earn extra rewards when completing any of the Cresselia deck battles during the event.

Here are all the bonus rewards you can obtain:

x1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4

x25 Shinedust

x1 Shop Ticket

Cresselia decks overview

Players will go up against both regular Cresselia and Cresselia ex decks from the Space-Time Smackdown expansion, which feature plenty of other Psychic-type Pokemon.

Strengths

CRESSELIA CRESSELIA EX 110 HP 140 HP The ‘Moonlight Gain’ attack deals damage and heals 20 HP The attack ‘Psychic Flash’ deals a decent damage of 80 The attack ‘Psychic Flash’ deals decent damage of 80 Its special ability ‘Lunar Plumage’ restores 20 HP every time you attach an Energy to the card.

Weaknesses

CRESSELIA CRESSELIA EX The retreat cost can seem a little expensive The attack ‘Psychic Flash’ costs two Psychic and one Colorless Energy, a little expensive for the damage it deals Psychic Pokemon take +20 damage from Darkness-type opponents (except Drifloon/Drifblim who are weak to Electric) It takes three turns to charge the attack – Psychic Pokemon take +20 damage from Darkness-type opponents (except Drifloon/Drifblim who are weak to Electric)

Full decks list

Every one of the four tiers – Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, and Expert – will feature a different Cresselia deck, each with a noticeable strength progression.

DIFFICULTY DECK BUILD Beginner Cresselia Deck – Abra x1

– Slowpoke x1

– Gastly x1

– Woobat x2

– Golett x1

– Elgyem x2

– Misdreavus x2

– Ralts x2

– Kirlia x1

– Duskull x2

– Drifloon x2

– Cresselia x1

– Poke Ball x2 Intermediate Cresselia & Drifblim Deck – Elgyem x2

– Beheeyem x1

– Misdreavus x2

– Ralts x2

– Kirlia x1

– Duskull x2

– Dusclops x1

– Drifloon x2

– Drifblim x1

– Cresselia x2

– Poke Ball x2

– Professor’s Research x2 Advanced Cresselia ex & Gardevoir Deck – Gardevoir x1

– Elgyem x2

– Beheeyem x1

– Ralts x2

– Kirlia x2

– Drifloon x2

– Drifblim x1

– Giratina x1

– Cresselia x1

– Cresselia ex x1

– Giant Cape x1

– Potion x1

– Poke Ball x2

– Professor’s Research x2 Expert Cresselia ex & Mismagius ex Deck – Gardevoir x2

– Misdreavus x2

– Mismagius ex x2

– Ralts x2

– Kirlia x2

– Cresselia ex x2

– Leaf x2

– Giant Cape x2

– Poke Ball x2

– Professor’s Research x2

Cresselia ex best counters

Even though there are exceptions to the rule, like the previously mentioned Drifloon and Drifblim weakness to Electric-type Pokemon, it is best to fully focus on Darkness-type deck builds to take down any battle tier of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop Event.

Darkness-type cards deal +20 damage to Psychic-type Pokemon. This includes both types of Cresselia cards and almost every other Psychic creature from the decks above.

Don’t forget that you’ll need Trainer cards to help out, including items, tools, and supporters.

Best deck build

Many deck variations can help you out during your Cresselia encounters. However, as with the release of the Space-Time Smackdown set, the Weavile ex & Darkrai ex is one of the ultimate best.

DEXERTO

However, if you still haven’t gotten all the necessary cards, you can go with the Scolipede & Weezing deck from the Mythical Island expansion.

WEAVILE EX & DARKRAI EX SCOLIPEDE & WEEZING – Sneasel x2

– Weavile ex x2

– Spiritomb x2

– Darkrai ex x2

– Pokemon Communication x2

– Cyrus x2

– Dawn x2

– X Speed x2

– Poke Ball x2

– Professor’s Research x2 – Koffing x2

– Weezing x2

– Venipede x2

– Whirlipede x2

– Scolipede x2

– Koga x2

– Sabrina x2

– Leaf x2

– Poke Ball x2

– Professor’s Research x2

For those who are new, you can set up a solid deck using the basic Poke Ball, X Speed, Sabrina, Potion, and Proffesor’s Research cards along with Ekans, Arbok, Koffing, Weezing, and the Nidoran (male), Nidorino, and Nidoking family.

How to start

Finding and kicking off a Cresselia ex Drop Event battle is very easy, so you just need to follow a few simple steps:

Open Pokemon TCG Pocket Go to the ‘Battle’ tab (fourth icon on the bottom) Tap on ‘Solo’ Enter the Cresselia ex Drop Event (first option) Pick a battle tier Select your deck and press ‘Battle!’

Keep in mind that the Drop Events use a Stamina system, which depletes every time you win one of the battles. However, if you run out and want to keep going, you can trade Event Hourglasses to replenish it.

Requirements

Before players can access the Cresselia ex Drop Event, they must unlock the Battle menu, which requires a Level 3 or higher.

Luckily, reaching Level 3 only takes a few minutes, as you get plenty of experience points from the get-go by opening boosters and participating in Wonder Picks.

Also, all six of the ‘For New Players’ steps from the Battle Guide must be completed.

That’s all you need to know about the Cresselia ex Drop Event in Pokemon TCG Pocket. For more on the game, check every Promo Card available and how to get them, as well as the event schedule and all the secret missions.

