Pokemon TCG Pocket community slams “pointless” feature

One “pointless” feature in Pokemon TCG Pocket has left the community feeling frustrated when playing the game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has become a massive hit in such a short time, smashing major milestones days after its release and even surpassing Go’s daily revenue. While the cards are digital, much like their real-life counterparts, players get to collect them and use them to battle with others.

It’s even possible to add Flairs to the cards for unique animations, making the experience even more fun. But while this game has attracted many players, it’s not without a few flaws.

Meta decks have been a hot topic, to the point that the community pleaded for a more solo-oriented experience. Speaking of decks, players aren’t happy with how this feature is limited, as pointed out in a Reddit thread.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket deck limit is a problem for players

One user started the discussion by asking if anyone else felt the deck limit was “pointless.” They added: “Why does it limit it, it’s just annoying imo.”

With plenty of cards to collect in the Genetic Apex set, not including the promo and secret ones, naturally, something like this hinders those who want to build a plethora of different decks.

Currently, the player’s deck is limited to 15 in the game. You can’t add more decks once you’ve reached this point unless you delete some of your previous ones.

The Pokemon Company / Dexerto You’ll have to keep track of your decks in TCG Pocket as there is a limit.

The main problem with this is that since more cards and sets will be introduced in the long run, managing them all over again can be inconvenient and time-consuming, as some players have pointed out.

“I’m already at 13 and after a few months to a year, people will easily hit that 15 limit,” one user said in the comments.

On the other hand, another user even admitted that they had to delete their “good decks” to make room for the weaker ones so they could play against friends who had just started playing, wishing they could keep all their decks.

“Really need to add more decks it sucks having to keep deleting them,” one chimed in.

Some users in the comments are already worried that devs will monetize decks, where players would have to pay to get more slots. Only time will tell whether or not this will be the case.