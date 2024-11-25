Pokemon TCG Pocket community share ideas to fix game’s “boring” PvP

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are fed up with the “boring” PvP experience and have suggested some modes and features to keep things interesting.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is already a massive hit as players spend a huge amount of money per day on cards. In a way, it’s similar to its Live counterpart, but with more beginner-friendly rules, making it a great game to start off for anyone who’s not familiar with the TCG scene.

But while that’s the case, it’s far from perfect. Once the honeymoon period ends, that’s usually when people start to notice how hard it is to get cards and get frustrated going against meta decks. The latter has been quite a hot topic in the community for a while.

Because of this, players have gathered in a Reddit thread to suggest many different ideas to spice things up. “I think we can all agree on this, we NEED more solo missions,” wrote one user, opening up the discussion.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players plead for more solo-focused content

They added: “Once you have a few decent decks, solo missions are done pretty easily, and PvP is kind of boring to just grind, for 15 exp.”

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company Starmie ex is one of the most powerful cards that’s often used in PvP.

While the user claimed they only played the game around 5-10 minutes daily, they mentioned that they’re willing to play 2-3 hours if it had content, even if that includes “real hard solo missions.” Many other players who jumped into the comments also agreed with this take.

“Agreed. They should add modes for solo playing like in the previous TCG website. Forgot the name but it was more solo oriented. I don’t like playing PvP. I just like my pretty cards and seeing them in action vs AI,” commented one user.

One user pointed out that they’d like to constantly have an event featuring solo missions. “Right now, the five battle thanks a day and checking Wonder Picks are boring me a little bit,” they explained.

On the other hand, aside from solo missions, one user has also suggested the game add a story mode, particularly where you “go around battling the gym leaders and other notable characters.”

Another interesting idea is a “button that makes you fight a random deck,” where you “grab a deck from a player” and essentially fight against it, as a different user pointed out.

“We need a mini campaign mode. Like a gym leader set of battles until we get to the Elite 4 or something like that,” one chimed in.

We know new cards and booster packs are coming to the game soon, but for everything mentioned above, only time will tell if devs will listen.