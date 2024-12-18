Pokemon TCG Pocket Celebi & Serperior combo has unexpected counter

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island cards have introduced a powerful combo involving Celebi ex and Serperior, but an unexpected monster from the previous set can easily counter it.

Celebi ex has the Powerful Bloom attack, which flips a coin for each Energy attached to it, dealing x50 damage per Heads. This would be strong enough on its own, but if Serperior is on the Bench, its Jungle Totem Power doubles the Grass Energy count on Celebi, drastically increasing its damage.

While Celebi ex and Serperior decks are threatening to upend the meta, there’s one card that can crush the combo. Users on the PTCGP Reddit have discovered that a Genetic Apex Pokemon can switch in and smash the Celebi ex where it stands.

Jynx can counter the Celebi ex & Serperior’s combo

The Jynx card from Genetic Apex has the Psychic attack, which deals 30 damage, plus an additional 20 damage per Energy attached to the opponent’s Active Pokemon. It’s also a Basic Pokemon with a low Retreat Cost, making it a low risk play.

It has been discovered that Serperior’s doubling effect on Celebi Ex’s Energy is registered by Psychic. Considering Celebi Ex has 130 HP, it would only need three Energy attached for Jynx to one-shot it, assuming Serperior is on the Bench.

It bears mentioning that Alakazam has a similar effect, but as a Stage 2 Pokemon with a three Energy attack, it takes way more work to get on the field, especially with Celebi ex being a Basic Pokemon.

Considering that Mew ex is one of Mythical Island’s best cards, and Mewtwo ex is still a potent threat on the battlefield, it’s easy to see Jynx becoming a staple in Psychic decks as a means of countering the increasing presence of Celebi ex and its snake friend.

Mythical Island already has a few standout Pokemon that are shaking up the Pokemon Pocket competitive scene. Celebi ex might have left a strong first impression with its high damage output, but Psychic decks have a ready-made weapon for dealing with it that may push the Mythical ‘Mon down a few pegs.

