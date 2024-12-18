Pokemon TCG Pocket card combo can cause you to lose straight away

A card combo from Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island set can cause players to lose instantly if they use it at the wrong time, due to the game not properly restricting how it works.

Mew ex is a powerful card that has quickly established itself as one of the strongest cards in the Mythical Island set. This is due to its Genome Hacking attack, which lets it copy an enemy’s move, potentially for a cheaper cost and no Energy restrictions.

Mythical Island not only added Mew ex, but a Supporter card called Budding Expeditioner that specifically utilizes it. However, as Twitter/X user mokouliszt discovered, using this combo can actually cause you to throw the match.

Mew ex + Budding Expeditioner can cause you to lose straight away

Budding Expeditioner allows the player to switch out a Mew ex from their Active Pokemon spot to their hand. This not only prevents it from being KO’d (as playing it again would restore its health), but lets you throw a surprise ‘Mon from the Bench into the Active spot.

However, if there is a Mew ex in play and nothing on the Bench, using Budding Expeditioner to bounce it back to the hand causes you to instantly lose, as you no longer have a Pokemon on the field. This is due to Budding Expeditioner not letting you swap in for something from the hand.

If the developers of Pokemon TCG Pocket want to be forgiving, they’d initiate a pop-up window telling the player that their next move will cause them to throw the match. Such a feature may be added in a future update.

Mew ex is a top-tier competitive deck and Budding Expeditioner is one of the best things about it, as it prevents the opponent from getting 2 Points, while giving you a free retreat, If it’s used to early, then it’s going to cost you the game, as it can’t throw down another Pokemon in Mew ex’s place.