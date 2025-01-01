Pokemon TCG Pocket Blastoise Drop Event: Dates, best deck build, counters & rewards

Pokemon TCG Pocket Blastoise Drop Event: Dates, best deck build, counters & rewardsThe Pokemon Company
The Blastoise Drop Event is now live in Pokemon TCG Pocket and there are plenty of new Promo cards on offer. So, here are all the rewards and the best deck you need to use to counter the deadly ex variant.
Pokemon TCG Pocket has started 2025 off strong, giving players free Mythical Island booster packs and releasing a new Drop Event. This time, trainers will need to battle it out against the iconic Gen 1 Water-type, Blastoise.
This Pokemon is known for its tanky nature and high attack power, which is particularly potent when facing Blastoise ex.
Fortunately, our Drop Event guide has everything you need to know about all the rewards, new promo cards, and the best deck that will enable you to effortlessly counter Blastoise in the Drop Event.
Blastoise Drop Event dates
The Blastoise Drop Event in Pokemon TCG Pocket began on 31 December 2024, and will run until January 14, 2025. Just like the previous events, the Blastoise Drop is a PvE experience with four tiers of battles to complete, all of which will disappear once the event is over.
How to start
Here are all the steps to follow to begin participating in the Blastoise Drop Event:
- Select the ‘Battle’ tab from the in-game menu
- Choose the ‘Solo’ category
- Select the ‘Blastoise Drop Event’ option
- Select the ‘Beginner‘ option to begin the event.
Just like previous Drop Events, players will need to be level three and have completed all six of the For New Players steps of the Battle Guide. Once you have done the above, you’ll be able to participate in the event.
Full deck list
During the Blastoise Drop Event, you’ll be able to challenge different difficulty levels decks. These are: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, and Expert.
The first two decks feature standard Blastoise cards, while the Advanced and Expert decks introduce one and two Blastoise EX cards. This powerful variant features increased health (180 HP) and even more powerful attacks in the form of Hydro Bazooka, which can deal 160 damage when two extra water energy are attached.
The advanced and Expert decks also come with stronger basic cards, so you’ll need to be prepared to put up a fight. You can see the full deck lists below:
|Difficulty
|Cards
|Beginner
|x2 Squirtle
x2 Wartortle
x2 Pidgey
x1 Seel
x2 Shellder
x2 Magikarp
x2 Finneon
x2 Froakie
x1 Frogadier
x2 Chewtle
x2 Poke Ball
|Intermediate
|x2 Squirtle
x2 Wartortle
x1 Blastoise
x2 Tentacool
x2 Shellder
x2 Finneon
x2 Chewtle
x2 Cramorant
x1 Chatot
x2 Professor’s Research
x2 Poke Ball
|Advanced
|x2 Squirtle
x2 Wartortle
x1 Blastoise ex
x2 Finneon
x1 Lumineon
x2 Pyukumuku
x2 Chewtle
x2 Drednaw
x1 Cramorant
x1 Chatot
x2 Professor’s Research
x2 Poke Ball
1x Potion
|Expert
|x2 Squirtle
x2 Wartortle
x2 Blastoise ex
x2 Eevee
x2 Vaporeon
x2 Articuno ex
x1 Misty
x2 Professor’s Research
x2 Poke Ball
1x Sabrina
x2 Leaf
Best Blastoise ex counter
To effectively counter the Blastoise deck at all difficulties, you’ll want to use decks that utilize Electric-type Pokemon. This is because all the water Pokemon in the Blastoise deck are weak to Electric attacks, which deal an additional +20 damage.
Because of this, we recommend using the following deck to make sure you have the best chances of securing those all-important wins:
- Pikachu ex x2
- Zapdsos ex x2
- Blitzle x2
- Zebstrika x2
- Dedenne x1
- Poke Ball x2
- Potion x2
- X Speed x2
- Giovanni x1
- Professor’s Research x2
- Sabrina x2
Pikachu ex is still one of the best decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket thanks to it being a basic evolution with high HP and amazing attack. Being able to do 50 damage plus an additional 30 damage per electric Pokemon on the bench is particularly potent against water decks.
Zapdos ex can also instantly eliminate Blastoise ex if you manage to get lucky with your coin flips, while Zebstrika can snipe Squirtle and Wartortle before they can even evolve. Pair this with the attack boost from Giovanni and switch from Sabrina and you have an incredibly potent Electric-type deck.
Blastoise Drop Event battle tasks & rewards
Each tier in the Blastoise Drop event will reward trainers with items when defeated, as well as unique rewards for when each unique task is completed for each battle category (beginner, intermediate, advanced, expert).
The full battle tasks and rewards list for each Blastoise Drop event battle can be found below:
Beginner
Task 1: Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 1 time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon
- Reward: 3x Event Hourglass
Task 2: Put 3 Basic Pokémon into play
- Reward: 3x Event Hourglass
|First-Time Rewards
|Chance Rewards
2x Pack Hourglass
50x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket
|1x Promo Pack A Series Vol. 3 (51% Chance)
25x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket
Intermediate
Task 1: Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon
- Reward: 3x Event Hourglass
Task 2: Put a Stage 1 Pokémon into play
- Reward: 3x Event Hourglass
Task 3: Win this battle by turn 14
- Reward: 3x Event Hourglass
|First-Time Rewards
|Chance Rewards
4x Pack Hourglass
100x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket
|1x Promo Pack A Series Vol. 3 (64% Chance)
25x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket
Advanced
Task 1: Win 5 or more battles
- Reward: 4x Wonder Hourglass
Task 2: Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon cards are of 1, 2, and or 3 Diamond Rarity
- Reward: 4x Wonder Hourglass
Task 3: Win this battle by turn 14
- Reward: 4x Wonder Hourglass
Task 4: Win this battle without your opponent getting any points
- Reward: 4x Wonder Hourglass
|First-Time Rewards
|Chance Rewards
6x Pack Hourglass
150x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket
|1x Promo Pack A Series Vol. 3 (80% Chance)
25x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket
Expert
Task 1: Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon cards are of 1, 2, and or 3 Diamond Rarity
- Reward: 5x Wonder Hourglass
Task 2: Win this battle by turn 12
- Reward: 5x Wonder Hourglass
Task 3: Win this battle without your opponent getting any points
- Reward: 5x Wonder Hourglass
Task 4: Win 10 or more battles
- Reward: 5x Wonder Hourglass
Task 5: Win 20 or more battles
- Reward: 5x Wonder Hourglass
|First-Time Rewards
|Chance Rewards
8x Pack Hourglass
200x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket
|1x Promo Pack A Series Vol. 3 (100% Chance)
25x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket
Blastoise Drop Event Promo cards
|Pokemon
|Card
|Blastoise
|Volcarona
|Cinccino
|Snivy
|Eevee
Now that you know how to counter Blastoise ex and what Promo cards are on offer, be sure to check out our New Year Event guide and upcoming Pokemon TCG releases for 2025.