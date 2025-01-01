Pokemon TCG Pocket Blastoise Drop Event: Dates, best deck build, counters & rewards

The Blastoise Drop Event is now live in Pokemon TCG Pocket and there are plenty of new Promo cards on offer. So, here are all the rewards and the best deck you need to use to counter the deadly ex variant.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has started 2025 off strong, giving players free Mythical Island booster packs and releasing a new Drop Event. This time, trainers will need to battle it out against the iconic Gen 1 Water-type, Blastoise.

This Pokemon is known for its tanky nature and high attack power, which is particularly potent when facing Blastoise ex.

Fortunately, our Drop Event guide has everything you need to know about all the rewards, new promo cards, and the best deck that will enable you to effortlessly counter Blastoise in the Drop Event.

The Blastoise Drop Event in Pokemon TCG Pocket began on 31 December 2024, and will run until January 14, 2025. Just like the previous events, the Blastoise Drop is a PvE experience with four tiers of battles to complete, all of which will disappear once the event is over.

How to start

The Pokemon Company

Here are all the steps to follow to begin participating in the Blastoise Drop Event:

Select the ‘ Battle ’ tab from the in-game menu

’ tab from the in-game menu Choose the ‘ Solo ’ category

’ category Select the ‘ Blastoise Drop Event ’ option

’ option Select the ‘Beginner‘ option to begin the event.

Just like previous Drop Events, players will need to be level three and have completed all six of the For New Players steps of the Battle Guide. Once you have done the above, you’ll be able to participate in the event.

Full deck list

The Pokemon Company

During the Blastoise Drop Event, you’ll be able to challenge different difficulty levels decks. These are: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, and Expert.

The first two decks feature standard Blastoise cards, while the Advanced and Expert decks introduce one and two Blastoise EX cards. This powerful variant features increased health (180 HP) and even more powerful attacks in the form of Hydro Bazooka, which can deal 160 damage when two extra water energy are attached.

The advanced and Expert decks also come with stronger basic cards, so you’ll need to be prepared to put up a fight. You can see the full deck lists below:

Difficulty Cards Beginner x2 Squirtle

x2 Wartortle

x2 Pidgey

x1 Seel

x2 Shellder

x2 Magikarp

x2 Finneon

x2 Froakie

x1 Frogadier

x2 Chewtle

x2 Poke Ball Intermediate x2 Squirtle

x2 Wartortle

x1 Blastoise

x2 Tentacool

x2 Shellder

x2 Finneon

x2 Chewtle

x2 Cramorant

x1 Chatot

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Poke Ball Advanced x2 Squirtle

x2 Wartortle

x1 Blastoise ex

x2 Finneon

x1 Lumineon

x2 Pyukumuku

x2 Chewtle

x2 Drednaw

x1 Cramorant

x1 Chatot

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Poke Ball

1x Potion Expert x2 Squirtle

x2 Wartortle

x2 Blastoise ex

x2 Eevee

x2 Vaporeon

x2 Articuno ex

x1 Misty

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Poke Ball

1x Sabrina

x2 Leaf

Best Blastoise ex counter

The Pokemon Company

To effectively counter the Blastoise deck at all difficulties, you’ll want to use decks that utilize Electric-type Pokemon. This is because all the water Pokemon in the Blastoise deck are weak to Electric attacks, which deal an additional +20 damage.

Because of this, we recommend using the following deck to make sure you have the best chances of securing those all-important wins:

Pikachu ex x2

Zapdsos ex x2

Blitzle x2

Zebstrika x2

Dedenne x1

Poke Ball x2

Potion x2

X Speed x2

Giovanni x1

Professor’s Research x2

Sabrina x2

Pikachu ex is still one of the best decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket thanks to it being a basic evolution with high HP and amazing attack. Being able to do 50 damage plus an additional 30 damage per electric Pokemon on the bench is particularly potent against water decks.

Zapdos ex can also instantly eliminate Blastoise ex if you manage to get lucky with your coin flips, while Zebstrika can snipe Squirtle and Wartortle before they can even evolve. Pair this with the attack boost from Giovanni and switch from Sabrina and you have an incredibly potent Electric-type deck.

Blastoise Drop Event battle tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Company

Each tier in the Blastoise Drop event will reward trainers with items when defeated, as well as unique rewards for when each unique task is completed for each battle category (beginner, intermediate, advanced, expert).

The full battle tasks and rewards list for each Blastoise Drop event battle can be found below:

Beginner

Task 1: Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 1 time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon

Reward: 3x Event Hourglass

Task 2: Put 3 Basic Pokémon into play

Reward: 3x Event Hourglass

First-Time Rewards Chance Rewards

2x Pack Hourglass

50x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

1x Promo Pack A Series Vol. 3 (51% Chance)

25x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

Intermediate

Task 1: Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon

Reward: 3x Event Hourglass

Task 2: Put a Stage 1 Pokémon into play

Reward: 3x Event Hourglass

Task 3: Win this battle by turn 14

Reward: 3x Event Hourglass

First-Time Rewards Chance Rewards

4x Pack Hourglass

100x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

1x Promo Pack A Series Vol. 3 (64% Chance)

25x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

Advanced

Task 1: Win 5 or more battles

Reward: 4x Wonder Hourglass

Task 2: Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon cards are of 1, 2, and or 3 Diamond Rarity

Reward: 4x Wonder Hourglass

Task 3: Win this battle by turn 14

Reward: 4x Wonder Hourglass

Task 4: Win this battle without your opponent getting any points

Reward: 4x Wonder Hourglass

First-Time Rewards Chance Rewards

6x Pack Hourglass

150x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

1x Promo Pack A Series Vol. 3 (80% Chance)

25x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

Expert

Task 1: Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon cards are of 1, 2, and or 3 Diamond Rarity

Reward: 5x Wonder Hourglass

Task 2: Win this battle by turn 12

Reward: 5x Wonder Hourglass

Task 3: Win this battle without your opponent getting any points

Reward: 5x Wonder Hourglass

Task 4: Win 10 or more battles

Reward: 5x Wonder Hourglass

Task 5: Win 20 or more battles

Reward: 5x Wonder Hourglass

First-Time Rewards Chance Rewards

8x Pack Hourglass

200x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

1x Promo Pack A Series Vol. 3 (100% Chance)

25x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

Blastoise Drop Event Promo cards

Pokemon Card Blastoise Volcarona Cinccino Snivy Eevee

Now that you know how to counter Blastoise ex and what Promo cards are on offer, be sure to check out our New Year Event guide and upcoming Pokemon TCG releases for 2025.