Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Vaporeon deck build

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island set has boosted Eevee’s presence in the meta, with Vaporeon decks ranking among the best in the competitive scene.

Water decks have been overpowered since Pokemon TCG Pocket launched, with Misty’s OP Energy retrieval allowing creatures to fire off their best attacks quicker than ‘Mons belonging to different types.

The new Vaporeon and Eevee combo introduced in Mythical Island have given Water decks even more power than they had before, thanks to the ability to move Energy around the Bench for quicker setups than the opponent can counter.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Pocket Vaporeon Best Deck

The Vaporeon deck is Water based, save for the Normal Eevees, and relies heavily on Supporters to prepare its ‘Mons for damage. These are the best cards for a Vaporeon deck:

Pokemon Number of Cards Type

Vaporeon 2 Water

Eevee 2 Normal

Staryu 2 Water

Starmie ex 2 Water

Magikarp 2 Water

Gyarados ex 2 Water

Articuno ex 1 Water

Leaf 2 Supporter

Misty 2 Supporter

Professor’s Research 2 Supporter

Poke Ball 1 Item

Vaporeon deck strategies

The power of the Vaporeon deck comes from Energy, which means getting Misty out as soon as possible and using it to (hopefully) put lots of Water Energy onto a Pokemon. Misty is a must for this deck, even though players may groan when you use her.

The aim is to get Articuno ex or Gyarados ex out and ensure it gets all of the Energy for their big attacks. This can be done via Vaporeon, thanks to its Wash Out Ability allowing you to safely keep it on the Bench, stock up on Water Energy, and then move it about as needed.

In the meantime, Mythical Island Eevee has a ton of damage potential on its own, while Staryu & Starmie ex are still OP and can deal damage before fleeing to the Bench for nothing.

Articuno ex and Gyarados ex have received significant support in Mythical Island, thanks to the new Leaf Supporter card. Leaf reduces the Retreat Cost by two, making it much more feasible to pull these Water behemoths back to the Bench if they’re wounded.

Outside of those specific cards, there are also the staple draw effects, like Professor’s Research and Poke Ball, which will help you get what you need faster.

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company Starmie ex is one of the most powerful cards that’s often used in PvP.

Weaknesses

A new card from the Mythical Island set is a natural counter to Vaporeon decks: Aerodactyl ex. When Aerodactyl ex is on the field, the opponent cannot evolve their Active Pokemon. As this deck heavily relies on evolutions, Aerodactyl ex can slow it down.

The other counter is a Pikachu ex deck, as it’s still a potent threat in the competitive scene. As nearly all of the Pokemon cards in the Vaporeon deck have weakness to Electric attacks, they’ll take more damage from Pikachu ex and its allies.

Finally, there is the Celebi ex deck, which has similar drawing power to Vaporeon, thanks to Serperior doubling the amount of Energy on the Active Pokemon. This means it’s often a race to get out a biggest move first.

Vaporeon decks can be powerful, but the Pokemon Pocket competitive scene still has some big players, so you need to be careful about Energy distribution and putting out Pokemon that can survive long enough for Vaporeon to start moving things around.

For more information about Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out our guide on trading or head over and read about every promo card currently available in the game.