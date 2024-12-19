Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Mew ex deck build

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island set has added powerful cards to the meta, including the mighty Mew ex, which is the focus of one of the game’s best decks.

When Mew ex was first announced, it was lauded as a card that will change the competitive scene. The fact that it can copy an opponent’s attack for a potentially reduced cost and no Energy requirement is a ridiculously powerful move, especially against other ex Pokemon.

Now that Mythical Island cards are part of Pokemon Pocket, fans have had a chance to utilize Mew ex and other Psychic types in powerful competitive decks.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew ex Best Deck

The Mew ex deck relies on Psychic Pokemon and Items/Supporters tailored to their use. These are the best cards for a Mew ex deck:

Pokemon Number of cards Type

Mew ex 2 Psychic

Mewtwo ex 2 Psychic

Jynx 2 Psychic

Ralts 2 Psychic

Kirlia 2 Psychic

Gardevoir 2 Psychic

Budding Expeditioner 1 Supporter

Professor’s Research 2 Supporter

Sabrina 1 Supporter

Mythical Slab 1 Item

Poke Ball 2 Item

X Speed 1 Item

Mew ex Deck Strategies

Mew ex’s whole gimmick is stealing an opponent’s move and using it against them. You need three Energy to perform Genome Hacking, so it will take some time to prep it on the Bench before it’s ready to throw out.

Mewtwo ex is also another powerful card in your arsenal, thanks to its high attack power. The only problem is that its mighty Psydrive attack requires four Energy to use and burns two every time it’s utilized, so you’ll need a lot of Energy.

To this end, the Ralts line is ideal for faster Energy production, as Gardevoir’s power lets you use an extra Psychic Energy a turn, so getting it out quickly is ideal for boosting either Mew ex or Mewtwo ex.

Another key Pokemon for this deck is Jynx. This is because it’s an ideal counter for the Celebi ex/Serperior deck that’s causing havoc. If the player gets an Energy boosted Celebi ex on the field, then Jynx can punish it with Psychic.

The Pokemon Company

In terms of Supporters, Budding Expeditioner is useful for getting a wounded Mew ex back to your hand and stopping the opponent from KO’ing it. Sabrina can also force an opponent into a difficult situation with Mew ex, as they could be swapping something in that works with your Genome Hacking.

The Mythical Slab Item is a new card from Mythical Island that potentially pulls a Psychic Pokemon, while the rest of the deck is the usual Pokemon Pocket staples like Poke Ball and Professor’s Research (for card pulls) and X Speed (for easier retreats.)

Weaknesses

The main weakness of this deck is Energy requirements and setups. Unlike some of the Normal decks in the meta, Mew ex requires time to get its pieces into play. This means enemies can swiftly sweep if they get some quick beatdown ‘Mons out, like a lucky string of hits from the new Eevee.

The aim of this deck is to get Mew ex or Mewtwo ex out as quickly as possible and start pouring Energy into them, using Jynx and the Ralts line to screen until Gardevoir comes out. The Items and Supporters are to hasten this process along and slow the opponent down until Genome Hacking and Psydrive can be used to win the match.

For more information about Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out our guide on trading or head over and read about every promo card currently available in the game.