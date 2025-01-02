Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Grass Pokemon decks

Pokemon TCG Pocket has some incredibly powerful decks that rely on Grass-types, many of which can drain the health of enemies or outright heal members of your team, helping them outlast the opposing team.

While the Dragon and Metal types might be horribly underrepresented in Pokemon Pocket, the same cannot be said for Grass. It’s easy for free players to compose a powerful deck using only the Grass Pokemon provided, so long as they keep pulling their daily packs.

Article continues after ad

Some of the top-tier decks in Pokemon Pocket’s competitive scene belong to the Grass-type, with Mythical ‘Mons and long-running starter evolutions being the king of the jungle. These are the best Grass decks in Pokemon Pocket as of the Mythical Island expansion.

Venusaur ex

The Pokemon Company

Venusaur ex was the best Grass deck in the Genetic Apex era of Pokemon Pocket and it continues to see a lot of play. Here’s the best Venusaur ex deck available:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

x2 Venusaur ex

x2 Ivysaur

x2 Bulbasaur

x2 Petilil

x2 Liligant

x2 Poke Ball

x2 Potion

x2 Erika

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Sabrina

Naturally, the aim of this deck is to get Venusaur ex out on the field as quickly as possible. This is aided by the presence of Erika, which heals 50 damage to a Grass Pokemon, helping to keep the team alive.

Once Venusaur ex is out, the player must keep hitting with Giant Bloom. This attack not only deals 100 damage, but restores 30 HP to Venusaur ex, allowing it to outpace the biggest threats in the game.

Article continues after ad

Exeggutor ex & Victreebel

The Pokemon Company

Two of the silliest Gen 1 Pokemon work together incredibly well, thanks to a setup that can punish other evolution-themed decks. Here’s the best Exeggutor ex & Victreebel deck available:

x2 Exeggutor ex

x2 Exeggutor

x2 Exeggcute

x2 Victreebel

x2 Weepinbell

x2 Bellsprout

x1 X Speed

x2 Poke Ball

x1 Sabrina

x2 Erika

x2 Professor’s Research

x1 Giovanni

Victreebel can be absolutely devastating to some decks, thanks to its Fragrance Trap Ability allowing it to switch out an enemy’s Active with one on the Bench. If the enemy deck relies on weak Basic Pokemon for evolutions, then it’s free points for the player.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Exeggutor ex has the potential to be a huge damage dealer, especially for a bulky Stage 1 Pokemon. Its Tropical Swing attack only costs 1 Energy for 40 damage, but flipping a Heads bumps it up to 100 damage, which can 2-shot a lot of powerful Pokemon, assuming the odds are in your favor.

Celebi ex & Serperior

The Pokemon Company

Celebi ex & is currently considered the best Grass deck in Pokemon Pocket. However, it comes with the caveat of it being heavily dependent on RNG. Here’s the best Celebi ex deck available:

Article continues after ad

X2 Celebi ex

X2 Snivy

X2 Servine

X2 Serperior

X2 Dhelmise

X2 Poke Ball

X2 Potion

X1 X-Speed

X2 Erika

X2 Professor Research

X1 Sabrina

The intention with this deck is to get Serperior on the Bench and Celebi ex in the Active spot, as Serperior’s Ability doubles the number of coin flips made when Celebi ex uses Powerful Bloom.

The reliance on getting a Stage 2 Pokemon out, along with the Heads needed for Powerful Bloom means the Celebi ex & Serperior deck has the potential to fizzle out quickly. When it gets set up, however, it can deal monstrous amounts of damage, enough to crush even the biggest of ‘Mons, like Gyarados ex.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more information about Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out our guide on trading, or head over and read about every promo card currently available in the game.