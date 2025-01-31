Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown finally has the perfect counter to meta Mewtwo ex decks that run rampant in online battles.

Mewtwo ex decks continue to prove incredibly popular in TCG Pocket, largely due to the Legendary Pokemon’s ability to one-shot ex cards. When paired with the Psychic energy generation from Gardevoir and the clutch plays from Mew ex, there’s often very little players can do to counter this deck’s high damage.

However, a new Darkrai ex and Weavile ex deck is quickly proving to be a powerful counter to the game’s meta Pyschic decks.

Best Darkrai ex deck

This Dark-themed deck is made up of the deadly duo of Darkrai and Weavile, with their high damage synergy being the game-winning strategy. We’ve outlined all the cards you need in the table below:

Pokemon Number Of Cards Type



Darkrai ex 2 Dark

Sneasel 2 Dark

Weavile ex 2 Dark

Spiritomb 1 Dark

Pokemon Communication 2 Item

Cyrus 2 Supporter

Dawn 2 Supporter

Professor’s Research 2 Supporter

Poke Ball 2 Item

Leaf 2 Supporter

Giant Cape 1 Tool

Darkrai ex deck strategy

At the beginning of the match, you want to lead with Spiritomb or Sneasel. Once you’ve damaged your opponent’s benched or active Pokemon, you’ll then need to rush out your Weavile ex. With just one Dark energy attached, Weavile can deal deal a whopping 90 damage to Psychic-type decks.

While you’re laying down damage onto Mewtwo, you’ll want to use Poke Ball and Professor’s Research to fish for your two Darkrai ex. This is important, as every time you attach a Dark energy to Darkrai, its Nightmare Aura ability will deal 20 damage to your opponent’s active Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company

As you can imagine, this deadly duo can quickly obliterate Mewtwo before it can even unleash an attack and often force an early retreat. Even if they do withdraw their Mewtwo from the battle, you can use Cyrus to bring it back into the active spot. Should the Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir combo get online, then you can use Giant Cape (additional 20 HP) to tank a hit.

This will enable you to trade a 2 for two before setting up another KO with Weavile or another empowered Darkrai in the next turn.

Weaknesses

Arguably the biggest weakness of the Darkrai deck is the weakness to Grass-type cards (+20), which is problematic when facing meta Celebi and Venusaur decks. While you can win if your opponent’s coin flips are bad, you’ll need to take extra care and be prepared to use Spiritomb and Cyrus to snipe squishy targets.

You’ll also need to locate Sneasel early if you wish to capitalize on the bonus damage from Weavile. Without this ‘mon you’ll have to put your Darkrai into the active spot, which can lead to it taking early damage.

For more information about Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out our guide on trading, or head over and read about every promo card currently available in the game.