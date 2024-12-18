Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Celebi EX deck build

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island expansion is here and the Celebi EX deck is the new king of the meta. Here’s how to build it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is now in the midst of its first major expansion with the Mythical Island booster packs finally arriving in the game. A bunch of new cards have been added to the game and it has shaken up the meta considerably.

A new basic Pokemon has fans calling for a nerf due to its insane damage potential and Vaporeon’s Energy shifting shenanigans have fans eying Water-type decks. Neither of these options holds a candle to what may just be the most powerful new meta deck in the game.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Celebi EX deck has a ridiculous level of potential damage output and some solid survivability. This guide will go over how to build and play it.

What makes Celebi EX so effective in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Pokemon Company

The lynchpin of the Celebi EX is a combination of the titular Mythical Pokemon and the fan-favorite fifth-generation Starter; Serperior. Both of these cards were added in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island expansion so you’ll need to crack a few packs to get the pieces you need.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Celebi EX’s Powerful Bloom attack flips a coin for every Energy attached to the Pokemon and deals 50 damage for each heads. Pair this with Serperior’s Jungle Totem ability which causes every Grass Energy attached to your Pokemon to count as two Grass Energy.

Are the wheels turning yet? Essentially, with Serperior on the bench, even the two Energy required for Celebi EX’s Powerful Bloom will cause you to flip four coins for the possibility of 200 damage.

Article continues after ad

Sure, the deck does rely on a little bit of luck but if you continue stacking your Celebi EX with Energy, the potential for big hits only increases. If your opponent isn’t playing a fast enough deck, you can quickly run away with the match.

Best Celbi EX deck build in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Celebi EX and Serperior aren’t the only ingredients to this Pokemon TCG Pocket deck. You’ll need some Trainer cards and a serviceable staller while you set up your key players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These are the cards we recommend:

X2 Celebi EX

X2 Snivy

X2 Servine

X2 Serperior

X2 Dhelmise

X2 Pokeball

X2 Potion

X1 X-Speed

X2 Erika

X2 Professor Research

X1 Sabrina

The Pokemon Company Use Erika to keep Celebi EX in the fight.

How to play the Celebi EX deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Ideally, when playing this deck, you won’t want any of the Serperior line in the active slot. For a first turn, you’ll want to have Dhelmise out to soak up damage while you fish for Celebi EX with Pokeball or Professor’s Research and begin evolving your benched Snivy.

Dhelmise only requires a single energy to attack but its damage output can be increased to a respectable 90 with two Energy attached and Serperior online. With Celebi EX on the bench, prioritize loading it up with as many Energy as possible to maximize its potential damage.

Article continues after ad

Once Dhelmise has been taken out, bring out Celebi EX and start swinging with massive hits. Both Erika and Potion are useful for keeping Celebi EX in the game and X-Speed can give you a free retreat into a backup if things are looking dicey.

Celebi EX deck weaknesses in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Your big problem when running the Celebi EX deck is going to be your max HP cap of 130. This leaves your Pokemon vulnerable to bursts of damage from Fire-type decks or other meta staples like Mewtwo EX.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s also the possibility of Celebi EX’s Powerful Bloom struggling to find heads during its coin flips. Not being able to one-shot your opponent’s active Pokemon may leave your Celebi EX vulnerable to those big hits.

Finally, with Serperior being a Stage 2 evolution, it can take a little bit to set up and get the full engine running. You’ll be relying on draws but with Professor’s Research, you have the best tool in Pokemon TCG Pocket to find what you’re after.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company/Reddit: Tumpixel0 If all goes right, Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Celebi EX deck dishes out insane damage.

With this information you should be ready to build and use the Celebi EX deck in the mobile trading card game. Of course, you’ll need to collect the cards first so be sure to take advantage of the Holiday Rewards event for free Pack Hourglasses.

You’ll likely notice the abundance of Generation 5 Pokemon in the new set which is getting us even more excited for the potential of Pokemon Black & White remakes.