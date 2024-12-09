Pokemon TCG Pocket 1000-person tournament confirms top Genetic Apex 4 decks

An unofficial Pokemon TCG Pocket tournament consisting of 1,000 participants has offered solid insight into the best decks you can build with the Genetic Apex expansion. While some builds are standard in the meta, a few finishing touches have been surprising.

With only one expansion currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket, options are limited when it comes to building competitive decks for PvP and events.

Favorites like Mewtwo ex, Pikachu ex, and Charizard ex have continued to dominate battles, but the makeup of these decks has changed over the past several weeks as players have put polish on strategies.

Article continues after ad

In a social media post shared by a Pokemon TCG Pocket streamer on X, an unofficial, 1,000-person tournament showcased what that polish has created, with four decks clearly coming out above all other options currently rotating in the meta.

Surprising variety tips the scales with top Pokemon TCG Pocket decks

In the social media post, an image showcased Pikachu ex, Articuno ex, Charizard ex, and Mewtwo ex dominating the space. According to the poster, the Charizard ex/Moltres ex hybrid deck came out on top, dominating every match it entered.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Mewtwo ex came in second, Articuno ex came in third, and Pikachu ex came in fourth. The ranks were surprising for many since Articuno ex wasn’t considered a particularly strong contender at the game’s release, while Mewtwo ex and Pikachu ex were considered the cream of the crop.

What makes the Charizard ex/Moltres ex deck the current beast to beat, however, is how the deck utilizes three different ex cards. Moltres ex doesn’t have a particularly powerful attack, though it can accelerate up to three energy cards onto benched Pokemon per turn with the attack Inferno Dance.

Article continues after ad

Charizard ex is the heavy hitter of the group, and Arcanine ex is a fast and powerful build with only two evolutions.

One player pointed out the use of so many ex cards and commented, “Double Arcanine instead of another support/trainer card?” to question the lack of Trainer options. The original poster explained this choice, stating, “you don’t wanna play 6 basics because you always want to start with Moltres. You can play 1 Charmander with you wanna play 2 Arcanine. But I don’t know if I’d recommend that.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Articuno ex deck is interesting as it makes use of the popular Greninja card and Misty for energy acceleration. This deck won’t be dealing 200 points of damage, but the lack of reliance on ex cards allows players to stay in matches longer due to few prize cards being taken by the opponent after a knockout.

Mewtwo ex maintains its powerful position in the meta, but only when paired with energy accelerator Gardevoir. However, the deck that came in second lacks the usual Red Card, as pointed out by the original poster.

Article continues after ad

The key takeaway from these builds is how quickly Energy cards can get put on the table. Success in matches comes from getting Energy equipped to cards as soon as possible. Anyone without this ability won’t last long against the behemoths of the current meta.

In short, if you can get one of these powerful decks built, tackling events like the ongoing Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 won’t be an issue. However, test them in Solo before taking them up against other players.

Article continues after ad