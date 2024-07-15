The week leading up to a new Pokemon TCG expansion set drop is always an exciting time for players. But, the lead-up to the Japanese Stellar Miracle release on July 19 feels exceptionally lively.

The Pokemon Company has been keeping players on their toes with a slew of steady card reveals via the official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel, and the main setlist of cards has finally made its way out into the world. While some players have concerns, the overwhelming response has been positive.

Being eagerly torn into by fans in online forums and on social media, the Stellar Miracle card roster is at least 102 cards strong – with the promise of more Secret Rare cards on the way.

The Pokemon Company Gulpin (112/102), Joltik (108/102), and Lacey (124/102) Pokemon cards.

Pokemon TCG players online were thrilled by the card reveals. One forum user declared, “My God, there’s A LOT of beautiful artwork this time around! I collect cards based on illustration and I’m going to add to my wishlist so many more cards than the last few sets.”

Another agreed, saying that they loved the set before elaborating, “They seem to be learning that even for the “bulk” cards, there’s no reason they can’t make them interesting and fun. Almost all the cards have a theoretical reason they could be worth playing.”

A handful of particular cards stood out as fan favorites, including the Dachsbun ex Special Art Rare and the Gulpin Art Rare.

The Pokemon Company Archaludon (073/102), Chewtle (025/102), and Dachsbun ex (129/102) Pokemon cards.

One fan praised the Dachsbun ex card as “gorgeous” and a “must have”, while another shared, “Dachsbun with the sploot and picnic exceeded all my expectations.”

Not everyone was thrilled about the card reveals, though. Some players shared their concerns over the competitive viability of Stellar Miracle, pointing out that most of the power available in the set would likely end up in meme decks or rogue decks.

An unhappy collector added, “Tbh, I really hate the holo patterns on Illustrator Rares, like why you show holo patterns every time Japan reveals new cards? How do I appreciate the artwork when these annoying holographic dashes, whatever you call these obstruct my view?”.

Whether you’re put off by the meme deck potential or excited to see Dachsbun ex in action, it’s worth paying attention to Stellar Miracle when it drops in Japan on July 19, as it holds a lot of creative possibilities for players. Check out our import guide here to get your hands on it.