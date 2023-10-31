Pokemon TCG player stunned after finding “mega pulls” in Walmart packs

A Pokemon TCG player has had a major come-up pulling multiple big hits from just five packs purchased at their local Walmart.

Pokemon TCG collecting can have some crushing lows and thrilling highs. Folks will riot to get their hands on highly sought-after chase cards.

Major sets can be scalped at prohibitive prices for less enthusiastic collectors but there are still some deals to be found. Surprisingly, Walmart offers some surprising stock at decent prices.

Reddit user u/rodrisalazar1992 can attest to this after pulling some absolute bangers from some Walmart cops. All of this from a measly five packs.

u/rodrisalazar1992 purchase was comprised of a single Paldea Evolved booster and a Scarlet & Violet 151 Binder Collection which contained another four booster packs. Honestly, the 151 Binder Collection is almost as impressive as the cards they found given they’re sold out in many stores.

The 151 Binder netted them a bundle of holographic Energy cards and a full art holographic Dragonair. The cherries on top were hyper rare full art holos of both Blastoise EX from 151 and Chien-Pao EX from Paldea Evolved.

“Mega pulls! Wild that your local still has 151 binders,” one collector said in the thread. “I can’t find them anywhere in my area.” Other collectors echoed the sentiment and jealousy.

“This guy literally just pulled all my chases in one purchase of five packs,” a user wrote. Another was so impressed with u/rodrisalazar1992’s luck that they jokingly asked for their lottery picks.

Reddit: u/ejmr2510 All these pulls and not a single waifu card? How disappointing.

While Scarlet & Violet 151 is the current hot item in the Pokemon TCG collector community, a new release will shake things up shortly. The Paradox Rift set has just launched in Japan and will hit the US on November 3.

For more on Pokemon TCG play and collecting, check out all our coverage of the hobby.