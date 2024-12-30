Pokemon TCG player shocked after opening game’s rarest boosters for Christmas

The luckiest Pokemon TCG player in the world has been gifted not one, but three of the rarest collectibles in the hobby.

The numerous avenues of Pokemon fandom seem to get a little boost around the holidays. A Pokemon GO player has reported a “Christmas miracle” thanks to an unexpected catch and even Pokemon TCG Pocket is showering players with gifts in its Holiday event.

Of course, for players of the physical Pokemon TCG, there’s nothing better than finding a few packs under the tree. We even had our own list of things to buy for the Pokemon TCG player in your life but none of them hold a candle to this next one.

Reddit user planet_express_crew took to the Pokemon Subreddit to show off what they’re calling the “best gift ever” and honestly, we’d have to agree. Their father-in-law has gifted them three incredibly rare ‘Black Triangle’ Base Set booster packs featuring the iconic Kanto Starter evolutions.

Pokemon TCG fan gets “best gift ever” for Christmas

Now, sealed booster packs from the Base Set of the Pokemon TCG are already a kingly gift but these ones in particular are something of a legend. Each has been marked with a black triangle as part of a printing error.

Because the triangle covers the all-important ‘First-Edition’ stamp on the pack, there are very few of them in circulation. eBay listings for these Black Triangle Base Set booster packs range from anywhere between $1,350 and $19,999 due to their incredible scarcity.

So, how did this collector’s father-in-law get ahold of them? And why would he give them away? “My father-in-law worked at Wizards when these packs came out, so he got them for free,” they elaborated. “He decided to give them to me and my husband.”

Wizard’s of the Coast was the original publisher of the Pokemon TCG in its earliest days which could mean that their father-in-law is sitting on a treasure trove of potential gifts. If things don’t work out between you and your husband, please direct him to us.