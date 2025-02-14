Pokemon TCG player gives amazing collection away to young fan

A Pokemon collector decided to give away a binder filled with holographic cards to a young boy who was just starting out in a heartwarming encounter.

Getting into the Pokemon trading card scene can seem a bit tough at first sight. Not exactly because there’s a learning curve – but it’s no secret that scalpers, theft, and other criminal-related issues are just something that can potentially put people off.

Despite that, lots of players are still playing competitively and enjoying the hobby by simply collecting cards, often leading to a collection worth a lot of money.

Article continues after ad

Speaking of a huge collection, in a video that went viral, a young boy who was interested in Pokemon at a convention was left with a surprise after receiving a binder full of rare cards.

Young boy receives a binder stacked with holographic cards from collector

In a clip that belonged to Coop’s Collection, a young man was first seen approaching his booth at a convention with a binder filled with holographic cards. He had one intention: to give it away, believing some kid would be happy to get it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Not long after he gave the binder to Coop for free, a young boy and his father showed up. The boy was looking at the displayed trading cards when Coop asked them if they were Pokemon fans.

The dad suggested that the kid has just started getting into the franchise, though he “had no idea about it.”

Given that he was just starting out, the YouTuber decided to grab the binder he received earlier and gave it away to the kid for free.

Article continues after ad

He said: “The guy across the table put this binder together to give away. And if you’re just starting your collection, I would love for you to have this to start out.”

After thanking the man who first gave the binder to the booth, a different collector who happened to be standing in a line nearby also chimed in to give the young boy his graded card.

Article continues after ad

This wholesome moment led the kid to show gratitude to these Pokemon fans, and with that, he’s able to bring home a stack of collectors’ cards to kickstart his own collection.